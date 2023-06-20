Black Mirror Season 6 Creates A Dystopian Nightmare Out Of Real News Headlines

The "Crush the Saboteurs" headline we see in the vision was based on The Daily Mail's actual headline back when Prime Minister Teresa May called for a snap election in 2017. Needa's visions also feature real-life footage of the 2011 London Riots. The footage of the sinking dinghy, meanwhile, was taken from real footage during the 2015 refugee crisis.

Michael Smart's campaign slogans were also clearly based on real life events, with lines like "Take Britain Back" almost certainly being inspired by the pro-Brexit slogan "Take Back Control." Then there's the Rivers of Blood speech we hear a brief bit of Smart giving; this is a reference to Conservative figure Enoch Powell's 1968 speech that strongly criticized mass immigration. "This is the first time that a serious British politician has appealed to racial hatred in this direct way in our postwar history," The Times wrote about Powell's speech in the immediate aftermath. It turned out to be one of the most influential political speeches of the 20th century, and not in a good way.

One of the only parts of these visions that isn't based on real history is the glimpse of the robot dogs, which made their memorable debut in the season 4 episode "Metalhead." But even these wild little creatures aren't fully fictional; they're based on real machines being created and tested by Boston Dynamics. These robot dogs aren't being trained to kill anyone — not yet, at least — but the mere fact that they exist in our world just adds to the plausibility of Needa's visions. Unlike the main character in "The Dead Zone," she's not fighting stuff that happens in the audience's future; she's fighting against stuff the audience has mostly already lived through.