12 TV Shows Like High Potential You Need To Watch Next

For over 20 years, Kaitlin Olson has been bringing absurd gags to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and other comedy shows. But Olson has stayed busy beyond the conventional sitcom genre, including the crime procedural "High Potential," which "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fans will want to check out on Hulu. A remake of the Belgian crime show "HPI," the show stars Olson as Morgan Gillory, a single mom who works as a cleaner at a Los Angeles Police Department precinct. After the police notice Morgan's genius-level IQ and observational skills, she is recruited as a civilian consultant to work alongside them in solving cases.

Olson, along with co-star Daniel Sunjata, make "High Potential" a lot of fun, with the show connecting with audiences and critics alike. Fortunately, there is no shortage of crime shows involving unlikely pairings, often blurring the lines between crime dramas and overt comedy. Whether it's send-ups of the police procedural formula or shows with characters thrust in criminal environments, there are a lot of shows that continue the blend of laughs and crime-solving thrills.

Here are 12 TV shows like "High Potential" that you need to watch next, keeping the quirky crime stories coming.