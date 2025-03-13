15 Best Psych Episodes, Ranked

We know, you know that we're telling the truth when we say "Psych" was one of the greatest procedural shows ever made. The USA mystery series followed the case work of private investigators Shawn Spencer (a fake forensic psychic, played by James Roday Rodriguez) and Burton "Gus" Guster (a nervous pharmaceutical salesman, played by Dulé Hill).

Each week, the two man-children — often in half-reluctant collaboration with a dysfunctional Santa Barbara Police Department — would use their particular set of skills to bring criminals to justice, in stories that delightfully dumbed-down the overly self-serious crime procedural subgenre to make it work as wacky, irreverent, and subversive comedy.

In anticipation of a potential fourth sequel film from Peacock, we've delved back into the case files to find our favorite mysteries. No deceiving, no bending — here are the 15 best episodes of Psych, ranked.