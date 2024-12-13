The Best & Worst Friday The 13th Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

In the realm of legendary slasher franchises, there are few that can challenge "Friday the 13th" for the crown. Not only did Paramount Pictures make these murder-fests an annual tradition for most of the '80s because they were so damn successful, but the franchise has evolved a great deal relative to its somewhat humble beginnings. While the series is deeply associated with the machete-wielding Jason Voorhees these days, let's not forget he wasn't even the killer in the 1980 original. That honor goes to Betsy Palmer's Pamela Voorhees, who was killing in her son's name.

It's a unique beast amongst long-running horror franchises. It's also been quite a while since Jason graced the silver screen. 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake was a big hit, but it was also the last movie in the series — for now, anyway. Much of that has to do with complicated legal stuff that we don't need to get into right now but, as of this writing, today is indeed a Friday the 13th. So, why not have a look back at the movies of the past as we wait for Jason's on-screen future to unfold?

Specifically, let's take a look at both the best and worst movies in the "Friday the 13th" franchise, according to Rotten Tomatoes. After looking at the films' ranking, we'll discuss whether or not they feel accurate to the fanbase, and whether or not there are other entries that would be better suited for either the best or worst entry.