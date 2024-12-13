The Best & Worst Friday The 13th Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes
In the realm of legendary slasher franchises, there are few that can challenge "Friday the 13th" for the crown. Not only did Paramount Pictures make these murder-fests an annual tradition for most of the '80s because they were so damn successful, but the franchise has evolved a great deal relative to its somewhat humble beginnings. While the series is deeply associated with the machete-wielding Jason Voorhees these days, let's not forget he wasn't even the killer in the 1980 original. That honor goes to Betsy Palmer's Pamela Voorhees, who was killing in her son's name.
It's a unique beast amongst long-running horror franchises. It's also been quite a while since Jason graced the silver screen. 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake was a big hit, but it was also the last movie in the series — for now, anyway. Much of that has to do with complicated legal stuff that we don't need to get into right now but, as of this writing, today is indeed a Friday the 13th. So, why not have a look back at the movies of the past as we wait for Jason's on-screen future to unfold?
Specifically, let's take a look at both the best and worst movies in the "Friday the 13th" franchise, according to Rotten Tomatoes. After looking at the films' ranking, we'll discuss whether or not they feel accurate to the fanbase, and whether or not there are other entries that would be better suited for either the best or worst entry.
What are the best and worst Friday the 13th movies, per Rotten Tomatoes?
Based on both the critical and audience reception, 1980's original "Friday the 13th" is the highest-rated entry in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. Director Sean S. Cunningham's seminal '80s slasher holds a 67% critical approval rating to go with a 60% audience rating. What's more — and arguably most interesting of all — is that this is the only film in the entire franchise to have a "fresh" rating. The other 11? All "rotten." More on that in a moment.
As for the worst of the bunch? This is where things might get a little more contentious. Coming in dead last is 1982's "Friday the 13th Part 3," aka the one in 3D. The film holds an abysmal 11% critical approval rating to go with a better-but-still-bade 42% audience rating. Directed by Steve Miner, "Part 3" is where the franchise truly became what we know it as today. It's the one where Jason gets his hockey mask. It's the pitch-perfect archetype of a bunch of kids being killed by Jason at Camp Crystal Lake. In many ways, it's the prototypical "Friday the 13th" movie.
That being the case, its ranking as the worst of the bunch might come as a surprise. "Friday the 13th: Part 3" has some of the best kills in the entire series. It also laid the groundwork for everything that came after. On the flipside, the best movie of the bunch, per the popular review aggregator, is the one that is the most unlike anything else in the entire series. The implication is that pivoting to Jason as the killer never improved the movies any. Meanwhile, the moment that Jason became Jason as we know him is considered a low point. It's an interesting prospect to consider.
Are these really the best and worst Friday the 13th movies?
Starting with the "best" of the bunch, it is truly difficult to argue against 1980's "Friday the 13th." It still holds up quite well to this day, it's wildly influential, the twist packs a pretty big punch, and it features several impressive kills. What more could one want from an '80s slasher? It is still a bit odd to reconcile the fact that the franchise has become known for so much outside of what this movie has to offer, so much so that this hardly feels like a "Friday the 13th" movie in many ways. Be that as it may, it's a damn good horror flick.
For my tastes, "Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives" is the best of the bunch. Rotten Tomatoes places it at number two, for what it's worth. That movie's audience has grown a lot in recent years, given that it really shifts the tone to something more fun and ridiculous with lots of craft in the kills, rather than something still attempting to be serious through and through. That's one man's opinion though.
When it comes to ranking "Part 3" dead last? That's tougher to reconcile. For what it's worth, "Friday the 13th: Part 3" ranked at number 8 on /Film's list several years back. The likes of "Jason Takes Manhattan," "The New Blood," and "The Final Friday" ranked below it. For my money, "The New Blood" is the worst of the bunch and "Jason Takes Manhattan" is the most disappointing, in that it hardly delivers on its premise. Jason spends most of the time on a boat before briefly arriving in Manhattan. But that's another conversation entirely.
I'm fully aware that "Part 3" ranks much higher on my personal list than it would for most. That said, it feels dirty putting it dead last. One can't help but wonder if more modern critics would evaluate it more kindly. If nothing else, these two movies ranked at polar opposite ends of the spectrum only serves to highlight just how strange and unique this franchise is.
