Why Fox Canceled The Cleaning Lady After Four Seasons

Fox crime drama series "The Cleaning Lady" aired its season 4 finale on June 3, 2025. The series' fans didn't have long to savor the episode or guess what would come next, because mere days later, on June 6, Fox canceled the series, citing low ratings.

In fact, ratings for "The Cleaning Lady" had been declining consistently. The first season generally enjoyed around three million viewers (give or take) per episode back in 2022, while by the fourth season, it was down to one million. It's possible that the decline just has to do with fewer people watching all network TV, but the end result is the same.

Created by Miranda Kwok, "The Cleaning Lady" is a remake of an Argentine TV series, "La Chica que Limpia" (Spanish for "The Cleaning Lady"). The series starred Elodie Yung (best known as Elektra Natchios in "Daredevil," which she could play again) as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino surgeon living in Las Vegas. On an expired visa and with an ill young son, Thony puts her talents to work as a cleaning lady for the mob.

The phrase "cleaning lady" typically suggests a maid, but not here. A "cleaner" is someone who cleans up crime scenes of incriminating evidence, like Winston Wolfe (Harvey Keitel) in "Pulp Fiction" or Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) in "Breaking Bad." To put this in Martin Scorsese mob movie terms: Thony doesn't clean (or paint) houses, but she does do her own carpentry.