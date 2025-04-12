Yellowjackets Season 3 Finally (And Violently) Shatters The Prestige TV Glass Ceiling

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 3 of "Yellowjackets."

Shauna Sadecki (nee Shipman) was originally our window into the "Yellowjackets" world as the protagonist, but now she's become more of an anti-hero. In the first season, we felt for her as if she were a character in a John Hughes teen movie — rebellious, insecure, living in the shadow of her best friend. In the present day, she was a bored, stifled housewife.

Advertisement

But the trials of the wilderness have taken their toll on Shauna, turning her into a hollow shell of the sympathetic teen girl we once knew, as she grows angrier and more violent by the day. She goads her teammates to sentence Coach Ben to death and provokes the cannibalistic hunt for Mari with bloodthirsty glee. Worst of all, she is getting in the way of everyone's rescue. Sophie Nélisse gives Teen Shauna a permanent snarl and an intense gaze that makes her truly terrifying this season. Her face appears more gaunt, the light in her eyes gone — now flashing with a fury hardened by the brutality of wilderness survival.

As Adult Taissa says to Adult Misty in the finale, "The worst of what we went through, she fueled it. She thrived on it." The show is slowly revealing this to be true in the teen timeline. Now, in the adult timeline, she not only murdered her lover but has led her fellow Yellowjackets on a series of hijinks that have resulted in three of their deaths. In the finale, Adult Melissa declares, "Shauna is the problem," and we're starting to see that.

Advertisement

All of this has led to a lot of online buzz about hating Shauna. While her actions have been heinous, there seems to be an extra vitriol toward her. These reactions seem over-the-top when compared to how other problematic characters — especially men — have been received and are even beloved in popular culture.