Columbo Inspired A Hit Spin-Off Series With Carrie Preston

Everybody loves a cozy mystery. There's nothing quite like curling up with a warm blanket and a mystery show that wraps things up each episode, following a quirky mystery-solver of one kind or another. Whether we're following someone like murder mystery author Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) on "Murder, She Wrote" or traveling truth-teller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) on "Poker Face," there's just something about cozy mysteries that soothes the soul. Now, there's another great cozy mystery series that's joined the crew: "Elsbeth," starring Carrie Preston as the titular crime-solver. The CBS show is actually a spin-off of "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight," on which Preston initially played unconventional Chicago attorney Elsbeth Tascioni. On her own series, however, the character is working with the New York Police Department to solve crimes instead of prosecute them.

"Elsbeth" has been praised by critics for being a fun procedural that uses the inverted detective story format best known from the classic series "Columbo." Indeed, in an interview with Variety, series co-creators and writers Michelle and Robert King confirmed that "Columbo" was a massive inspiration behind the show's creation.