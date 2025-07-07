It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Fans Should Check Out Kaitlin Olson's Hit Crime Drama On Hulu

Anyone who's watched "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" knows that every single member of the main cast — which is made up of Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, and Kaitlin Olson — is incredible. Still, I'll put forth the idea that, even though McElhenney, Howerton, Day, and DeVito are obviously excellent, Olson, who almost didn't even get her role on the show, is the glue that holds it together. (Also, full disclosure: McElhenney might agree with me, because he and Olson met on the show and have been married since 2008.) Olson is, to put it bluntly, one of the funniest performers working today, and as Dee Reynolds, often mockingly called "Sweet Dee" by the show's odious male characters, she's disgusting, hilarious, and unbelievably precise. (Truly, some of her line readings are absolute all-timers.) Still, even if you're a huge fan of "It's Always Sunny," you might not know that, since 2024, Olson has been starring in her own series on ABC.

"High Potential," which was adapted from the French-Belgian series "Haut potentiel intellectuel" by showrunner Drew Goddard ("Daredevil," "The Good Place," and "The Cabin in the Woods"), stars Olson as Morgan Guillory, a single mom who works as a cleaning lady at the Los Angeles Police Department. Morgan has a particular set of skills that turn out to be helpful at the precinct, though; her IQ is 160 and she has a photographic memory, and she ends up joining detectives Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata, a television staple for decades) and Selena Soto ("Scrubs" veteran Judy Reyes) as a consultant for the police force.

This by-the-book procedural uses a "crime of the week" format, but what sets it apart, without question, is Olson's charismatic and lived-in central performance. The show was renewed for a second season in January — which makes sense, considering it smashed viewership records for ABC and Hulu — but what did critics think of its debut outing?