One Of Rob McElhenney's Favorite Always Sunny Episodes Involved A Head Injury

As of the end of season 16, there are 162 episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and the vast majority of them are great. There are a couple of stinkers like the almost universally reviled "Frank's Brother" or the overly nihilistic "Charlie and Dee Find Love," but for the most part, "Sunny" is fantastic. That's what makes trying to select a favorite episode so difficult, not only for fans but also for the people who make the long-running show. It's tough to pick a favorite when there are so many truly terrific episodes, but series creator and star Rob McElhenney somehow managed, and it's an episode that gave one star a real head injury.

In an FXX promo interview with the cast for season 13 of the series, McElhenney was asked about his very favorite scene in the show and he brought up an infamous moment in the season 4 episode "Who Pooped the Bed?". (Incidentally, "Who Pooped the Bed?" is the episode I used to introduce people to the series — it's a perfect intro to the gang and the humor without needing to know any in-jokes.) The scene in question features everyone's favorite bird-woman, Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson), taking a dive off of some ill-fitting shoes and it ends in some very real pain.