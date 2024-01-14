The Bloody Always Sunny Injury That Had Kaitlin Olson's Bone Exposed

Kaitlin Olson has literally put her blood, sweat, and tears into the 16 seasons and counting of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." The actress has been a main cast member since the boundary-pushing comedy series first started airing on FX back in 2005. Her performance as Sweet Dee has been a major highlight of the show as well as the actress' career, and it's no accident — the actress is incredibly hardworking and talented. Unfortunately, Olson had her own fair share of accidents on set. On one unlucky shoot, the actress sustained an injury so severe that she had to be rushed to the hospital.

"Like, I went to the emergency room this year," she revealed to Yahoo News in 2013. "I ripped my leg completely wide open on a steel grate that we were running on. It was a mess. Poor Glenn [Howerton] was like, 'I'm sorry, I have to walk away. I can't see this.' It was a lot of blood." Luckily, Olson was not quite as squeamish as her co-star and was able to maintain a level head. "But I've had two babies, so I was extremely calm," she continued. "I was like, 'Alright, well, this is a real problem, but let's get the ambulance here, and I'll apply pressure, and we'll figure this out. Don't worry, everyone. It's just a skin thing.' You could see my bone, though ... my shin bone." Talk about a serious case of road rash.

The "Hacks" actress didn't let the injury stop her from giving it her all on shoots. In fact, Olson has since performed far riskier stunts than running on a metal grate.