One Of It's Always Sunny's Stars Showed Up With A Black Eye On The First Day Of Season 16

One cast member on the hit FX series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has a long history of getting injured both on-set and off, but in season 16, they really upped the ante by showing up on the first day of filming with a black eye. Fans of the series could probably guess that it was Kaitlin Olson, who plays the foul-mouthed, allegedly bird-like Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds. Sweet Dee and Olson aren't too much alike beyond appearances, except for the fact that both seem to be ridiculously clumsy and accident-prone, which is how Olson ended up with a shiner on the first day of filming. The incident didn't go unnoticed, however, and Olson's co-star and husband Rob McElhenney shared a photo of the big bruise on his Twitter account, joking about how "of course" she had to injure herself.

The black eye is one the latest in a long line of Olson's injuries, some of which happened on set doing some of Dee's ridiculous stunts, and it's sure to not be the last. After all, this is the woman who watched a stuntwoman do a take throwing herself into a car and then demanded that she get to do it herself, denting the car and requiring chiropractic treatment for her neck! That's dedication, but maybe Olson should be a little more careful. The gang may be close to indestructible, but she's only human!