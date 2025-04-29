White Collar Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

The year is 2025, and the hottest trend in television is ... reboots of old shows from the USA Network? Yes, you read that right. The "Suits" renaissance has had a longer tail than anyone could have predicted when, back in 2023, it became one of the top shows on Netflix years after leaving the airwaves. In the two years since then, streamers have scrambled for the rights to other similar procedural series with massive back catalogs of episodes. This trend hasn't stopped there, though.

The next natural step was proper reboots, with "Suits LA" premiering in February 2025 on NBC. Despite the fervor around its predecessor just a couple years ago, that show has struggled with both critics and viewers. (You likely didn't even realize it's been airing for the last two months.) Perhaps a better fate will befall the upcoming "White Collar" reboot, which is currently in the early stages of development.

Like "Suits," "White Collar" was a staple back in the USA "Blue Sky Era" heyday of the early 2010s, earning a substantial fan base alongside shows like "Psych" and "Burn Notice." The series starred Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey, a con man and all-around white collar criminal who turns over a new leaf (sort of) after negotiating a deal working with FBI agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) instead of accruing more jail time. Together, they chased down other white collar bad guys for six seasons. So what's the deal with the reboot, who's in it, and what's it going to be about?

