Suits LA Episode 1's Bizarre Twist Ending Explained By Creator

This article contains spoilers for "Suits LA."

The first episode of NBC's long-awaited "Suits LA" hasn't received glowing reviews from everyone. Basically, the show's critics believe that it throws too many characters and ideas at the wall from the get-go, resulting in a premiere that's overstuffed and confusing. What's more, the original "Suits" cast members are nowhere to be found, even though Gabriel Macht has been advertised to return. Only time will tell if the series settles into a rhythm and wins over the naysayers, but the ending of episode 1 should make some folks tune into the next installment just to figure out what the heck is going on.

Episode 1, "Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday," introduces Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a celebrity attorney with a troubled past who boasts some intense resentment toward his dying father. Throughout the episode, he mainly confides in his brother, Eddie Black (Carson A. Egan), who's there to comfort Ted when he abruptly wakes up after being haunted by nightmares of his past life in New York. However, our protagonist's past clearly isn't the only thing messing with his mind, as the episode ends with the revelation that the sibling he's been chatting to is actually dead.

It's a weird twist that's more reminiscent of "The Sixth Sense" than a legal drama, but this franchise has never shied away from tapping into the minds of its characters. However, let's find out what showrunner Aaron Korsh had to say about the shocking scene.