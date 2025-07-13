Kaitlin Olson Somehow Got This Absurd It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Scene In One Take

Anyone who's ever watched "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — or, frankly, the ABC procedural "High Potential" — knows exactly how funny Kaitlin Olson is. The actress, who earned fame and acclaim as "Sweet" Dee Reynolds throughout her time on "It's Always Sunny" — the show where she also met her husband Rob Mac, who created the series with co-stars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day — is preternaturally hilarious, and her sense of comedic timing is second to none. Naturally, this extends to her physical comedy, which is why I'm not surprised that she nailed a tricky season 15 stunt in a single take.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the episode, which is appropriately titled "Dee Sinks in a Bog," Olson got right to the point. "We shot an episode this season where Dee sinks in a bog, which I was very excited about, because it sounds hilarious," she told Derek Lawrence. "I also knew it was going to be miserable, which most of my hilarious things are."

I'll return to why and how Dee sinks in a bog in the first place shortly, but the fact is that Olson had to perform a scene where her character, while traveling through Ireland, goes looking for peat moss and falls into a bog, slowly sinking throughout the course of one long day. As Olson recalled, she managed to get these scenes right pretty much immediately.

"I go under, come up, open my eyes, and they fill up with whatever this bog is made of," Olson said of the bog set, which was actually built outside of Ireland (on a Disney lot, specifically). "I can't see anything, I could barely walk, I'm trying to remember where the holes are, I half-scream my lines. All I'm thinking is, 'I'm not doing this again, so don't trip and ruin it.'"

Olson, as she put it, knocked it out of the park: "Of course I nailed it on that first shot, thank you very much... I had Charlie [Day] with me, and he guaranteed that it was funny, so I was like, 'Great, we can go home.' And that was my most excruciating day on set this season — and there's something like that every year." (She's right that there's something physically insane for Dee to do every single year on "It's Always Sunny" — put a pin in that too.)