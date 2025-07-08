Why Rob Mac Didn't Want To Cast Kaitlin Olson On It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Although Kaitlin Olson has long won fans' hearts as the lovable Sweet Dee on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," she nearly never landed the role at all. During a recent panel for the 20th Anniversary celebration of the long-running sitcom (attended by /Film's own BJ Colangelo) as part of The Paley Center for Media's acclaimed PaleyLive series, the cast explained how Olson nearly blew her chance. As Rob Mac (who plays Mac on the show, in addition to being co-showrunner) put it, "She didn't say the funniest line!"

Olson confirmed, "I left one line out of the g*ddamn audition! That he was so precious about. In my head, I was like, 'That's the one funny line he put in there. I'll put that one aside. I'll make everything else funny.' And he was like, 'Well, why didn't you put that one funny thing in?' and he got hung up on it."

The other cast members on the panel confirmed Olson's story, with Glenn Howerton (who plays Dennis, and is a co-creator of the show) confirming that Mac had "dismissed her outright, and [he] was a big advocate."

Olson explained how even though Mac was upset about the line change, Charlie Day and Howerton had her back. "Everyone else saved the day and everything's fine now," she said. She added, "The short answer is they welcomed me in right away, and I felt like we were a team from the beginning. And when we started shooting, you know, the director would yell cut and we would all kind of get together and talk about what worked and what didn't."