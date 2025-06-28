How Much It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Paid Rob McElhenney During Season 1

Although the cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are undeniably doing well for themselves these days, when they started their sitcom they were still in hustle mode. Originally working with just one camera that they could only afford thanks to Glenn Howerton's "That '80s Show" paychecks, that first season of "Always Sunny" had a budget of $100 and a dream.

Okay, it wasn't really $100, but it was still low. The production budget was so low, in fact, that Rob McElhenney couldn't yet afford to leave his job as a waiter. He was being paid $7,500 an episode; not bad by regular-people standards, but it's still much lower than what you'd expect a lead actor and showrunner to make. Add on the fact that there was only seven episodes in that first season, and then consider the lack of job stability involved — they had no way of knowing if they'd make it to season 2 — and it makes sense McElhenney would want to keep his day job just to be safe.

It was all worth it as far as McElhenney's concerned. As he explained in a recent interview with Variety:

"That was our chance, and we're very proud of those episodes. It was certainly unlike anything else on TV. We knew we were betting on ourselves. John was very up front with us and saying, 'We're taking a risk on you. You came in and said you want to be the showrunner. You're not even the head waiter at a restaurant! But I believe in you.' We'll give you meaningful ownership of the show. We won't pay you very much for quite a long time, and we'll see if we can gain an audience.' And it worked out pretty well!"

The show's second season both had a higher episode count and higher viewer ratings, thanks in part to the addition of Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds. Nearly twenty years later, the show's famous for being one of the longest-running live-action sitcoms in American TV history, and for being one of the few long-running shows to stay consistent in quality even in its later seasons. Rob McElhenney no longer needs a waiter gig as a safety net, that's for sure.