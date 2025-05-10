How Much Money Did Mad Men's Don Draper Make?

The best part of watching a period-piece TV show is pulling out the old inflation calculator anytime someone mentions money. Take for instance that scene in "Mad Men" season 4 where Peggy hustles $400 out of Roger: it's a great Peggy moment regardless, but it gets better when you realize she just haggled her way into a surprise $4,000 bonus, and even crazier when you realize that Roger casually carries $4k cash with him wherever he goes.

When it comes to being up front about money, "Mad Men" is much better than most, because a lot of TV shows (contemporary or otherwise) want to keep their characters vaguely, relatably middle-class. So for a scene where someone's offered a new salary, shows will often only give us the character's reaction to the number to work with, not the number itself. "How I Met Your Mother," for instance, will have the gang talk excitedly about getting "a big fat check," or they'll have Barney talk about spending several "craploads" a year on suits. The writers for "HIMYM" don't want to focus on class, so these details are brushed aside.

But "Mad Men" is all about class. It's a show about rich people getting richer; the show wants you to have a decent understanding of how loaded Don is at any point, for further emphasis on how wealth is wasted on the rich. The result is that, for those who like to keep track of this stuff, "Mad Men" offers a relatively thorough accounting of Don's finances throughout the '60s. The decade for Don may have been filled with ups and downs, but that number in his bank account only ever went up. (Well, divorces notwithstanding.)

