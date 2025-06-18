Kaitlin Olson's Favorite It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode Is Perfect
Without a shadow of a doubt, Kaitlin Olson's Dee Reynolds in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is the one character who receives the most hate, physical and emotional abuse, and the cruelest jokes imaginable about her appearance, personality, and literally anything she ever does. It's not that she doesn't deserve it — Dee is just as malicious, selfish, and manipulative as the rest of the gang — but at times, it's legit overwhelming (albeit still hilarious) to watch the character suffer the demeaning insults and loathsome atrocities done to her.
There's one episode in particular, however, in which Dee has just had enough and can't take the constant berating and condescension anymore, spiraling into deep-seated depression and excessive self-loathing. Yet the opener of season 9, "The Gang Broke Dee," is also the episode where the character seemingly manages to achieve some recognition by drawing on her own misery, striking up a brief, unlikely, yet successful career as a stand-up comedian.
Funnily enough, Olson named this episode her favorite (among many others) in Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, where she appeared as the first guest ever last December. Admittedly, Kelce hasn't seen a single episode of the FX show — which is both odd and nigh-impossible for someone being married to Travis Kelce — and asked the actress about the must-see episodes that she loves the most. Olson said, "I really personally, selfishly love "The Gang Broke Dee," that's a really fun one," adding that "we've done so many I can't even remember the names of the episodes, I just remember the scene." Well, if you've seen it, you likely will remember it forever because it's a hoot.
'The Gang Broke Dee' is an absolute character highlight
"The Gang Broke Dee" begins with Dee eating a trash cake and smoking in Paddy's Pub, looking like a cross between a homeless person and a crack addict (which she was at one point). She's entirely given up on life and fighting back against the jibes that come from Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), and Frank (Danny DeVito) on a daily basis. The gang is unsettled by her depression, since it's no longer satisfying to poke fun at her if she refuses to defend herself. So, they attempt to breathe some life back into her by signing her up for an open-mic night at a comedy club. And as far-fetched as it sounds, they're actually going to support her this time.
Joke's on them, because Dee kills. Her self-hating act resonates with the audience while also helping her not to gag on stage, which used to happen every time she got nervous. Before long, she's picked up by a manager, landing her several gigs that further her rise as a comedian, eventually becoming a low-key star who gets the opportunity to be a guest on the popular talk show "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." The gang truly supports her, with the exception of Dennis, who tries his best to negate his sister's triumph. Naturally, the minute Dee realizes what she has achieved and how famous she's gotten, her self-sabotaging tendencies kick into gear to start ruining everything good that may come her way.
But before they do, we learn at the end of the episode that the whole thing was a sham. It's another cruel prank the gang pulled on her, hiring a bunch of people to play along, so they can mock and laugh at her again as they normally do. The episode works smoothly and hilariously, but more importantly, it gives Olson the opportunity to showcase her acting and comedic chops, going on an emotional journey from being miserable to hopeful to insufferably self-centered again. And she welcomes every minute of it, putting on a show for the ages. It's no surprise "The Gang Broke Dee" is Olson's favorite.