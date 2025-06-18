Kaitlin Olson's Favorite It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode Is Perfect

Without a shadow of a doubt, Kaitlin Olson's Dee Reynolds in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is the one character who receives the most hate, physical and emotional abuse, and the cruelest jokes imaginable about her appearance, personality, and literally anything she ever does. It's not that she doesn't deserve it — Dee is just as malicious, selfish, and manipulative as the rest of the gang — but at times, it's legit overwhelming (albeit still hilarious) to watch the character suffer the demeaning insults and loathsome atrocities done to her.

There's one episode in particular, however, in which Dee has just had enough and can't take the constant berating and condescension anymore, spiraling into deep-seated depression and excessive self-loathing. Yet the opener of season 9, "The Gang Broke Dee," is also the episode where the character seemingly manages to achieve some recognition by drawing on her own misery, striking up a brief, unlikely, yet successful career as a stand-up comedian.

Funnily enough, Olson named this episode her favorite (among many others) in Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, where she appeared as the first guest ever last December. Admittedly, Kelce hasn't seen a single episode of the FX show — which is both odd and nigh-impossible for someone being married to Travis Kelce — and asked the actress about the must-see episodes that she loves the most. Olson said, "I really personally, selfishly love "The Gang Broke Dee," that's a really fun one," adding that "we've done so many I can't even remember the names of the episodes, I just remember the scene." Well, if you've seen it, you likely will remember it forever because it's a hoot.