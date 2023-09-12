Conan O'Brien's Late Night Legacy Was Born By Breaking Late Night Rules

O'Brien's ability to laugh at himself, as much as at others or with others, was another key strength of his multiple decades of TV-hosting work. (It's the same with his immensely popular "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast.) Especially after Richter left "Late Night" in 2000, O'Brien would enable himself to become the butt of a joke, whether in a mid-interview scripted gag where he and guest Julia Louis-Dreyfus steal Tina Fey's most recent Emmy, or in his run on "Conan" where one of the most popular recurring characters wasn't a character at all, but his assistant Sona Movsesian, who often seemed to excel at doing everything but her job duties. (A wonderful example of their hilarious dynamic is in a remote segment in which Conan meets and interacts with a handful of his interns, learning that she ordered lunch for herself but used his name to get the food faster, and that she's dropped his name in less flattering contexts to get the interns to do her busy work for her.)

Perhaps the most memorable stretch of O'Brien's TV run wherein breaking the rules was required occurred the last time the Writers Guild of America went on strike, from November 2007 into February 2008. O'Brien, like many other hosts, took his show off the air for a couple months, but went back to work in January 2008 to ensure the rest of his staff wouldn't struggle. But in solidarity with the WGA, he had no writers with him, ironically resulting in one of the freshest, funniest periods of his career. He was nearly 15 years into his run on "Late Night," and had already agreed to take over "The Tonight Show" by this point, so it's no surprise that O'Brien was immensely comfortable in front of a live audience. But the looseness of these episodes ended up serving as a new chapter in his career. (And, as evidenced from a fan upload of his first opening section back from the strike, it was just incredibly funny to watch him do something as simple as spinning his wedding ring on his desk.) Crucially, it was this period when Conan leaned further into introducing the audience to members of his staff. If it wasn't for this period of O'Brien's career, how well would his fans know, for example, his extremely oddball and funny and stoic associate producer Jordan Schlansky?