Conan O'Brien Must Go Trailer: Conan O'Brien Now Has His Own Travel Show
Conan O'Brien may have been out of the late-night talk show game for a couple of years, but that doesn't seem to have slowed him down. After "Conan" ended in 2021, the legendary host started his own podcast, "Conan Needs A Friend," which has since spawned several off-shoots, one of which has now formed the basis for a new Conan-fronted show on Warner Bros Discovery's newly renamed Max service.
The streamer just announced "Conan O'Brien Must Go," a new four-episode international travel show that's currently in production over at Max. The idea here is that O'Brien will travel the world to meet fans he previously spoke with on his spin-off podcast "Conan Needs A Fan," in which he chatted with Zoomers around the globe. O'Brien's own Conaco company is producing the show, which is executive produced by the man himself and his longtime producing partner Jeff Ross.
In a statement from Warner Discovery, the former Late Night host was quoted as saying, "My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did." Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, added, "Conan is a national treasure...at least that's what he keeps telling me. It's been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They're everything you'd hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they'd probably want to admit."
Warner Discover also dropped a sneak peek trailer for the upcoming project, which you can watch below.
New show, same idea
Conan O'Brien has always loved playing up his awkwardness, and what better way to do that than putting him in scenarios where he's even more of an outsider? The travel segments from his late-night days were some of the best "remotes" his various shows had, which ultimately led to the host fronting his own Emmy-winning travel show, "Conan Without Borders." That particular series began all the way back in February 2015, running for 13 episodes until the global pandemic hit and put a stop to production worldwide.
Since then, it seems O'Brien has been eager to hit the road again, and now he's managed to do it with the same company that oversaw his "Conan" show on TBS. The trailer promises more of what we've come to expect from Conan's travel exploits, with the host cracking jokes at his own expense throughout the teaser as he visits fans in such varied locales as Norway and Thailand.
The difference between this show and his "Conan Without Borders" series seems to be the format, which will see the host developing friendships with his international fans as he spends more and more time with them. Essentially, it looks like we can expect more of a narrative to every episode this time around, which may or may not be a good thing. But seeing Conan back on our screens is undoubtedly a good thing, and while there's no firm release date set for "Conan O'Brien Must Go," we're sure to hear more about the project in the coming months.