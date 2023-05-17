Conan O'Brien Must Go Trailer: Conan O'Brien Now Has His Own Travel Show

Conan O'Brien may have been out of the late-night talk show game for a couple of years, but that doesn't seem to have slowed him down. After "Conan" ended in 2021, the legendary host started his own podcast, "Conan Needs A Friend," which has since spawned several off-shoots, one of which has now formed the basis for a new Conan-fronted show on Warner Bros Discovery's newly renamed Max service.

The streamer just announced "Conan O'Brien Must Go," a new four-episode international travel show that's currently in production over at Max. The idea here is that O'Brien will travel the world to meet fans he previously spoke with on his spin-off podcast "Conan Needs A Fan," in which he chatted with Zoomers around the globe. O'Brien's own Conaco company is producing the show, which is executive produced by the man himself and his longtime producing partner Jeff Ross.

In a statement from Warner Discovery, the former Late Night host was quoted as saying, "My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did." Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, added, "Conan is a national treasure...at least that's what he keeps telling me. It's been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They're everything you'd hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they'd probably want to admit."

Warner Discover also dropped a sneak peek trailer for the upcoming project, which you can watch below.