The 12 Best Nathan Fillion Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

When it comes to sheer charisma, few actors manage to exude it as well as Nathan Fillion. He's been a staple across film and television for the past few decades, playing a wide range of characters that run the gamut of genres. He can deliver comedic lines with the best of them, even dipping into cocky territory without ever coming across like a bad guy. But he's also an extremely talented dramatic actor, grounding the outlandish worlds of "Firefly" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" with genuine pathos.

Plenty of actors are lucky if they get to lead one TV series. Fillion has been the protagonist of several because people just can't seem to get enough of him. Even when he only has a few minutes of screen time, he commands every second. With over 100 credits to his filmography, it's tough to narrow it down to a top 12. However, I firmly believe that the following performances exemplify everything great about the actor. They're not simply the best projects he's been part of but give him a chance to show why he's never unemployed. These are the best Nathan Fillion movies and TV shows you need to put on your watchlist.