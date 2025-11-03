15 Strongest Jedi In Star Wars, Ranked
Perhaps the most iconic figures in the entire "Star Wars" franchise are the Jedi, an ancient order of warriors keeping the peace in the galaxy. These warriors maintain a deep connection with the living and cosmic Force, an unseen energy that connects all living things. This awareness and connection grants the Jedi incredible powers and abilities, better informing their role as interstellar spiritual peacekeepers. Jedi Knights are also recognized by their preference of using lightsabers, laser swords capable of cutting through virtually every solid object they come into contact with.
For this ranking, we're sticking specifically with the Jedi, having already done a ranking of the most powerful Sith in "Star Wars." The Sith consciously pervert the Force for their own selfish desires, yielding powers some would consider unnatural, while the Jedi revere the cosmic energy. We're ranking Jedi based on the strength of their connection to the Force, the various types of Force powers that they possess, and their mastery in wielding lightsabers.
With those qualities in mind, here are the 15 strongest Jedi in "Star Wars" ranked.
15. Kit Fisto
In true "Star Wars" tradition, many of the background Jedi in the movies have full backstories expanded upon in the franchise through novels, comics, and shows. This includes the smiling, emerald-skinned Kit Fisto, a Jedi Master from the prequel era from the Nautolan species. In the movies, Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) entrusts Kit to join him in confronting Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) after learning he was Sith Lord. Despite Kit Fisto's esteemed reputation with the Jedi Order, he's cut down quickly by the brutal Sith.
While Kit Fisto is bad in the "Star Wars" films, he's pretty good everywhere else, including "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." The animated series features Kit Fisto (Phil LaMarr) in action, showcasing how expertly he wields a lightsaber, so long as he isn't facing Darth Sidious, apparently. But where Kit Fisto excels in the series is underwater, reflecting his unique physiology while demonstrating what a Jedi Master can do in an aquatic setting. Far more deserving of his depiction in the movies, Kit Fisto lands a spot largely on personality but without achievements deserving of his reputation.
14. Grogu
The breakout character from "The Mandalorian," is Grogu, an infant who is the same species as Yoda (Frank Oz). The series' underlying conflict has Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) lead the remnants of the Galactic Empire to hunt for Grogu because of the child's deep connection to the Force. The lengths that Gideon and his forces undergo to seize Grogu speak volumes with how powerful a Jedi the child can grow up to be. Even from a relatively young age and insufficient training, there are already glimpses of Grogu's raw potential throughout the series.
After three seasons, there are some who think Grogu sucks, but the adorable little guy is a force to be reckoned with. Grogu has displayed numerous game-changing Force powers, including rarer abilities like Force healing and a Force barrier, using the latter to shield him and his friends from an exploding shield. One can only imagine how strong Grogu will become once he matures to adulthood, perhaps even potentially surpassing Yoda someday. So much about Grogu is still shrouded in mystery, but one thing that's clear is how adeptly he can already tap into the Force.
13. Plo Koon
Another one of the most underrated Jedi in the Star Wars Universe, Plo Koon is a Jedi Master during the prequel era. Plo Koon is from the Kel Dor species, whose unique environment requires him to wear a breathing mask in many settings where humanoid Jedi can breathe naturally. Though Plo Koon doesn't play a major role in the movies, culminating in him being unceremoniously destroyed by Clone starfighters in "Revenge of the Sith," he appears more prominently elsewhere.This includes a recurring role in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," where he's voiced by James Arnold Taylor, while his wartime exploits are revealed.
More than just being revered as one of the wisest Masters on the Jedi Council, Plo Koon is a formidable figure in his own right. Plo Koon is renowned as one of the best pilots among the Jedi and an expert duelist with a lightsaber. One of Plo Koon's most notable feats is that he's one of the few Jedi capable of unleashing the powerful Force lightning, which is normally associated with the Sith. With all these under-appreciated qualities, it's easy to see why Plo Koon is one of "Star Wars" mastermind Dave Filoni's personal favorites.
12. Qui-Gon Jinn
The first Jedi Master seen in the prequel era is Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), introduced in "The Phantom Menace." The wizened mentor of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), it's Qui-Gon who first senses great potential from a young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd). Qui-Gon is killed in a duel against Darth Maul (Ray Park) at the end of the movie, unable to match Maul's sheer speed and ferocity. After dying, Qui-Gon continues to have a presence in subsequent "Star Wars" projects, able to communicate with the living as a Force ghost.
Qui-Gon Jinn is another one of those Jedi who deserved better, with even Liam Neeson revealing how he really felt about his character's death. Qui-Gon is mentioned as having trained directly under Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), though nowhere near as skilled a swordsman as his mentor. Where Qui-Gon excels is his intuitive connection with the Force, heightening his senses and cosmic awareness which he retains post-mortem. Though not as prolific a warrior as other Jedi of his era, Qui-Gon is certainly no slouch as a fighter but also brings more spiritual qualities to his Jedi role.
11. Kanan Jarrus
"Star Wars Rebels" is some of the best "Star Wars" ever, with the animated series bridging the prequel era to the original trilogy. Leading the Rebel Alliance crew on his ship the Ghost is Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), who took on his assumed name during the Jedi Purge. While Kanan was reluctant to use his Force powers or lightsaber to avoid detection from Sith Inquisitors, he maintained a deep connection with the Force. As "Rebels" progresses, Kanan not only resumes using his Jedi abilities but hones them further after he is blinded by Maul (Sam Witwer).
Even though Kanan was unable to formally finish his Jedi training, then under his birth name as Caleb Dume, he is still a powerful warrior. Kanan displays a tremendous amount of power when tapping into the Force and is a decent combatant with a lightsaber. Kanan is able to survive a duel against Maul, which is more than Qui-Gon can claim, and manages to defeat the feared Grand Inquisitor (Jason Isaacs). With a rich backstory, Kanan is a "Star Wars" who deserves his own movie or show, further showcasing what he's capable of.
10. Cal Kestis
Some of the best "Star Wars" video games ever are the "Star Wars Jedi" titles starring Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan). Like Kanan Jarrus, Cal Kestis was a Jedi Padawan whose training was interrupted by the Jedi Purge when he was just a boy. Severing his connection with the Force to avoid detection by Sith Inquisitors, Cal rebuilds this connection five years after going into hiding. Throughout his adventures, Cal completes the Jedi Knight trials to finally complete his training and deepens his restored connection with the Force.
Over the course of the games, Cal learns multiple lightsaber combat styles and a whole host of Force powers. This includes the ability to freeze individuals in Force stasis and read the history of objects and environments through the Force. Though Cal is completely outclassed by Darth Vader, he is still a superior warrior to several of Vader's Sith underlings. There is a reason why fans have been hoping that Cal Kestis will enter the live-action realm, and it's because he's a memorable and powerful Jedi in wider mythos.
9. Ezra Bridger
The protagonist of "Star Wars Rebels" is Ezra Bridger, played by Taylor Gray in the animated series, with Eman Esfandi playing the character in live-action in "Ahsoka." Initially a common thief, Bridger is taken in by Kanan Jarrus and the crew of the Ghost when Kanan senses Ezra's deep connection with the Force. Trained by Kanan, Ezra refined his already impressive Force abilities while learning how to wield a lightsaber. Exiling himself outside of the galaxy to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), Ezra honed his powers further, including blending his Force telekinesis with hand-to-hand combat.
Ezra Bridger is a natural prodigy as a Jedi, quickly impressing Kanan with his developing skills. Among Ezra's more unique abilities is his power to connect with animals through Force, often using them to aid him in battle. Tthough Ezra found himself to be no match for Vader, he and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) were able to use the Force to withstand an energy attack from Palpatine. Given his time in self-imposed exile, Ezra appears to have only grown stronger, making him a potent Jedi that's surpassed his mentor.
8. Ahsoka Tano
"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" revealed that Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) took on Ahsoka Tano as a Padawan apprentice during the galaxy-spanning conflict. Ahsoka is one of the few Jedi to use a dual-weapon lightsaber fighting style while possessing a strong connection to the Force. Ahsoka resurfaces as an adult in "Star Wars Rebels," having grown considerably in power while avoiding Sith Inquisitors prowling the galaxy for Jedi who survived the initial purge. The Disney+ series "Ahsoka" stars Rosario Dawson as the character, depicting her adventures after the events of "Return of the Jedi."
Even as a Padawan, Ahsoka Tano displayed impressive abilities as a Jedi-in-training, playing major roles in the Clone Wars' most pivotal battles. Her expert combat abilities grew stronger in "Rebels," with Ahsoka more than holding her own against Maul and Darth Vader, something that Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger could never match. With Ezra's help, Ahsoka was able to confront Palpatine and live to tell the tale, which puts her in especially rarefied standing. In her appearances after the original trilogy, Ahsoka hasn't appeared to have lost a step, very much still the master warrior.
7. Ben Solo
Before he became a feared Sith figure in the First Order, Kylo Ren was the aspiring Jedi Knight Ben Solo (Adam Driver). The son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Ben trained directly under his uncle Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). While Ben was incredibly gifted, even at an early age, Luke sensed the potential for him to turn to the Dark Side and become a Sith like his grandfather. Luke confronting his nephew inadvertently gave Ben the push he needed to turn on the Jedi Order and become one of the greatest villains of the sequel trilogy era.
The types of feats Ben is capable of, even without factoring in his Dark Side powers, showcased a new level of strength in the franchise. In his very first scene, Ben, while Kylo Ren, suspends a blast bolt in midair, revealing lightning-fast reflexes, regardless of moral affiliation. After rejecting the Dark Side in "The Rise of Skywalker," Ben begins his redemption by single-handedly wiping out the Knights of Ren. Hopefully, Disney reverses its bizarre decision to scrap a "Star Wars" sequel focused on Driver's character to really highlight what Ben Solo is capable of.
6. Rey
The protagonist of the franchise's sequel trilogy is Rey (Daisy Ridley), a scavenger on the Outer Rim desert planet of Jakku. Drawn into the war between the Resistance and the First Order for control of the galaxy, Rey quickly displays a surprisingly adept connection to the Force without any training. This includes demonstrable skill in lightsaber combat and growing use of several notable Force powers across the sequel trilogy. Throughout her role in the movies, Rey defeats Kylo Ren in two separate lightsaber duels and ultimately destroys her evil grandfather Sheev Palpatine by reflecting his Force lightning.
Whether you consider her as the continuation of the Palpatine or Skywalker legacy, Rey is a startlingly powerful Jedi. With no training, Rey already can use several Force powers, including Force lightning, an ability normally reserved to the Sith, and the rare Force healing. As a testament to her power, Rey is able to defeat Kylo Ren and a reborn Palpatine, something even Luke Skywalker never did. The sins of "The Rise of Skywalker" aside, Rey's stature within the Jedi is impossible to deny.
5. Obi-Wan Kenobi
The cornerstone Jedi of the franchise, connecting the original and prequel trilogies, along with his friend-turned-nemesis, is Obi-Wan Kenobi. Trained by Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan avenged his mentor by defeating Maul in a duel and attaining the rank of Jedi Knight. As the Clone Wars broke out, Obi-Wan was promoted to the rank of Jedi Master and became a major figure in the war. Going into a self-imposed exile on Tatooine during the Jedi Purge, Obi-Wan watches over Luke Skywalker, eventually becoming his mentor before willingly struck down during a duel against Vader.
Obi-Wan is one of the best lightsaber fighters around, taking down Vader twice, the latter of which after a prolonged period of being unable to use the Force. Obi-Wan also singlehandedly defeats General Grievous, a notorious Jedi hunter, and Maul, definitively killing the warrior in a rematch when he's an old man. Other portrayals of Obi-Wan, particularly when played by Alec Guinness, has the Jedi Master become a more spiritual figure, highlighting his connection to the Force. Often unassuming in his demeanor, Obi-Wan Kenobi fully deserves the title of Jedi Master and is deceptively formidable.
4. Anakin Skywalker
Before he was the fearsome Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) was a preternaturally powerful figure in the galaxy trained by his best friend Obi-Wan Kenobi. One of the most accomplished Jedi Knights during the Clone Wars, Anakin was regarded cautiously by most of the Jedi Council because of his hot-headed and cocky nature. Recognizing his vast potential, Palpatine privately took Anakin under his wing, gradually steering him towards the Dark Side and his corruption into Vader. At the end of "Return of the Jedi," Anakin redeemed himself at the cost of his life, seemingly destroying Palpatine for good to save his son.
Anakin Skywalker is the most unjustly maligned "Star Wars" character, whose young adult petulance is the point of his depiction. What that overshadows is that Anakin is truly one of the greatest Jedi of the prequel era, something that's really showcased by "The Clone Wars" animated series. Anakin is not completely wrong when he suspects that the Jedi Council doesn't quite respect the scope of abilities because he has already surpassed many of them. However, that hubris also proves to be Anakin's weakness, underestimating Obi-Wan during their fateful duel on Mustafar.
3. Yoda
The wisest Jedi Master of them all is Yoda (Frank Oz), playing a major role on the Jedi Council in the prequel era and surviving the Jedi Purge. Deeply connected to the Force, Yoda maintains a telepathic perspective on the wider galaxy to the point of cosmic awareness. Yoda is also no slouch in lightsaber combat, nearly defeating Dooku and holding his own against Palpatine. After the prequel era, Yoda trains Luke Skywalker and continues to play an important role, even after dying and becoming one with the Force.
In addition to his incredible connection to the Force, Yoda has displayed several notable feats in the movies. This includes the ability to nullify Force lightning with his bare hands and summon lightning bolts as a Force ghost. Yoda's Force connection allowed him to realize the Jedi Purge had begun before any other Jedi, which played a key role in saving his life. Yoda's reveal was a make-or-break moment for the "Star Wars" franchise and, fortunately, Yoda has never been one to disappoint.
2. Mace Windu
One of the leading figures on the Jedi Council during the prequel era is Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson). Windu takes a more active role during the Clone Wars, starting by leading the Jedi and Clone Troopers at the inciting Battle of Geonosis. Though non-canonical, the 2003 "Clone Wars" animated series depicted Windu destroying an entire droid army by himself, partially while separated from his lightsaber. Windu is apparently killed by Palpatine, flung through a window after having his hands cut off by Anakin, though Jackson and George Lucas still think the Jedi survived.
What gives Mace Windu a visibly slight edge over Yoda is how well he comparatively fared dueling Palpatine in "Revenge of the Sith." In Windu's showdown with Palpatine, he overpowered and nearly killed the Sith Lord, if he wasn't hit by the lightsaber equivalent of a sucker punch from Anakin. Windu is one of the greatest lightsaber warriors in the franchise, using a Sith-oriented fighting style without being influenced by the Dark Side itself. A formidable presence, Mace Windu projects his raw power without saying a single word.
1. Luke Skywalker
The greatest Jedi of them all is the franchise's first protagonist, Luke Skywalker, who completes his training in the original trilogy. Trained by Obi-Wan and Yoda, Luke defeats Vader and resists Palpatine temptation, seemingly eradicating the Sith. While rebuilding the Jedi Order, an even more powerful Luke resurfaces during "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Even as an older man in "The Last Jedi," Luke displays a strong connection to the Force, fooling Kylo Ren with a Force projection of himself.
The original trilogy only hints at how powerful Luke has become by "Return of the Jedi," showcased by dismantling Jabba the Hutt's small army. The Expanded Universe revealed, Luke is capable of other Force powers than are depicted in the movies, while the sequel trilogy demonstrates his deepened connection to the Force. At the end of the day, Luke is also the Jedi who did what his predecessors couldn't, apparently eliminating the Sith from the galaxy for a generation. That alone lands Luke a high spot on this list and his impressive additional accomplishments propel him to the top.