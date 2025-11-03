Perhaps the most iconic figures in the entire "Star Wars" franchise are the Jedi, an ancient order of warriors keeping the peace in the galaxy. These warriors maintain a deep connection with the living and cosmic Force, an unseen energy that connects all living things. This awareness and connection grants the Jedi incredible powers and abilities, better informing their role as interstellar spiritual peacekeepers. Jedi Knights are also recognized by their preference of using lightsabers, laser swords capable of cutting through virtually every solid object they come into contact with.

For this ranking, we're sticking specifically with the Jedi, having already done a ranking of the most powerful Sith in "Star Wars." The Sith consciously pervert the Force for their own selfish desires, yielding powers some would consider unnatural, while the Jedi revere the cosmic energy. We're ranking Jedi based on the strength of their connection to the Force, the various types of Force powers that they possess, and their mastery in wielding lightsabers.

With those qualities in mind, here are the 15 strongest Jedi in "Star Wars" ranked.