How Liam Neeson Really Feels About Qui-Gon Jinn's Star Wars Death

He may be ignored by most of the "Star Wars" fandom, but Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) was one of the coolest parts of "The Phantom Menace," the first (or fourth) episode in the "Star Wars" saga. In a movie that's often characterized as being way too talky and meandering, Qui-Gon kept things to the point. He was direct and stoic, wise and gentle. He had a wholesome relationship with young Anakin (Jake Lloyd), and there was never any doubt that he was a good mentor to young Obi-Wan.

Despite this, Liam Neeson wasn't particularly happy with how Qui-Gon went out. Near the end of "The Phantom Menace," in perhaps the movie's only scene with some genuine emotional pathos to it, Qui-Gon is slain by that dastardly Darth Maul. Maul stabs him through the stomach with his dual-bladed lightsaber, and leaves him dying on the floor. It's a tragic end and, as Neeson put it, an undignified one.

"I thought my death was a bit nappy-pappy," he complained in a recent GQ interview. "I'm supposed to be this Jedi Master. My character fell for that 'oh I'm going for your face, sike I'm going for your stomach!' Oh, please. Hardly a master Jedi then."

Qui-Gon's death is even more embarrassing when you consider that Darth Maul's dual-blade lightsaber is incredibly inefficient for any kind of serious battle. His lightsaber has barely any of the flexibility of a regular one, as he can't even attempt a straightforward stabbing motion without cutting himself in the process. And, as any kid who's tried to win a play-lightsaber battle using a Maul-style saber can tell you, fighting with a dual-blade saber is an easy way to get hit in the hands a lot. The fact that Qui-Gon couldn't win this fight despite his opponent handicapping himself like this? Disgraceful, I'd say.