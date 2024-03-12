The Real Reason Star Wars Actor Jake Lloyd Quit Acting

Warning: This article deals with heavy topics related to mental illness.

Let me speak plainly: I'm not going to try and convince you the "Star Wars" prequels are great, actually. They're fascinating in their political prescience — although, for as much as "Star Wars" has always been a fierce rebuke of fascism and imperialism, George Lucas had admitted the parallels between Palpatine's rise to power and the War on Terror were not intentional — and it's hard not to (somewhat begrudgingly) admire Lucas for making the films he wanted to see. That's especially true when it comes to "Episode I — The Phantom Menace," a profoundly flawed movie that represents the purest version of what the storyteller had in mind with these films, for better and for worse.

25 years later, though, "The Phantom Menace" is still a strangely affectless, stilted picture full of interesting ideas but clunky execution (along with some plain ol' bad stuff, too). That does not, however, mean that "Star Wars" fans were in any way justified in tearing the film's cast and crew apart psychologically the way they did. Ahmed Best and Jake Lloyd notoriously took the brunt of the abuse for their respective performances as Jar Jar Binks and a young Anakin Skywalker, to the degree that it left Best in a deep depression and, at his darkest point, even contemplating suicide. Meanwhile, Lloyd endured nearly as much abuse from the anonymous online masses for committing the apparently unforgivable crime of giving a not-so-fantastic kid performance in a movie full of questionable acting.

Because of this, the narrative has long been that Lloyd quit acting over the backlash to "The Phantom Menace" ... except, according to his family, that's not at all what happened.