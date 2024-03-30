The Living And Cosmic Force In Star Wars, Explained

The 1950s saw a boom of science fiction stories focused on the concept of psionics. Authors took nascent studies of the brain and its potential to wild places, exploring what could happen if humanity was able to use 100% of our brain capacity and gained superpowers. Everyone from Frank Herbert to Isaac Asimov, James Blish, and many more tapped into this concept.

When it came time for George Lucas to pivot away from doing a "Flash Gordon" movie and instead come up with his own fictional universe with enough worldbuilding to sustain a prequel trilogy, he developed his own version of psionics and combined it with elements of several world religions. The result was the Jedi and the concept of The Force, which are integral to the "Star Wars" universe and the success of its films. These movies gave audiences a unique yet also familiar imagery of samurai wizard monks. The Jedi were instantly memorable, cool, and inspiring. But while the Jedi have been well explored and explained in the movies throughout the years, The Force has not.

Sure, we've had rather specific explanations like the introduction of the midi-chlorians in "The Phantom Menace," but even then, things have been retconned, forgotten, brought back, and reworked. Two concepts that have survived in one way or another since 1977 are that of the Cosmic Force and the Living Force. These were first identified in a deleted scene from "A New Hope," but it wasn't until the "Star Wars" prequel films and animated series that audiences got a proper definition of each. And yet, these concepts are essential to the story of "Star Wars" and worth exploring. Without further ado, this is what the Living and Cosmic Force actually refer to.