The 12 Most Underrated Jedi In The Star Wars Universe, Ranked
It's no secret that unless your last name ends with "Skywalker," you kind of get the short end of the stick in the "Star Wars" franchise. For a series about the political turmoil of an entire galaxy, "Star Wars" can feel surprisingly insular. Sure, you have Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi, who have inspired many with the Jedi's teachings, but many great Jedi Masters and Knights have gotten overlooked, at least in the mainline films.
Jedi with only a few seconds of screen time in the films sometimes get better treatment in auxiliary materials, like the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." That can include their own spotlight episodes where they show off their unique fighting style or demonstrate how duels aren't necessarily the answer in the first place. Who needs another lunchpail with Yoda on it? There should be more products bearing the images of Kit Fisto, Plo Koon, or one of the many underrated Jedi in the "Star Wars" universe who deserve far more admiration.
12. Ima-Gun Di
Sometimes, a Jedi doesn't need an entire series of films to know why he's special. That's the case with Ima-Gun Di (Robin Atkin Downes); he only appears in one episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," titled "Supply Lines," but he made it count.
First, it's probably worth mentioning that Ima-Gun Di's fate is foreshadowed in his name. After all, it sounds like "I'ma Gon' Die," and he does, indeed, die by the end of his episode. But it's the manner in which he chooses to go out in a blaze of glory that's made him such a favorite. He, along with a battalion of clone troopers, is stationed on Ryloth to help the Twi'lek forces hold off an oncoming invasion from the Separatist army. However, they don't stand a chance unless the Republic can deliver more supplies.
In his final stand, Di allows the Twi'leks to retreat while he and the clones continue the fight. But the Separatists are too strong, and Di quickly becomes overpowered and loses his life, but not before he hears the message that the Twi'leks have received the necessary supplies and can continue the good fight. Di only lasts one episode, but he demonstrates a level of nobility and foresight rare in even Jedi. He sacrifices his life, losing the battle so that the Twi'leks may win the war later.
11. Oppo Rancisis
If you've only watched the "Star Wars" movies, you might remember Oppo Rancisis as the bearded snake guy sitting in on the Jedi Council meetings. He doesn't do anything there and doesn't fare much better in his animated offerings. He gets a few lines in Genndy Tartakovsky's "Star Wars: Clone Wars" series, which some might call the best "Star Wars" TV show ever. Even then, his appearance amounts to little more than some finger-wagging.
However, one will have to read "Jedi Council: Acts of War" #1 to realize the true wasted potential of Rancisis. There's a panel in the comic where he makes his opinion known on the idea that mere strength is enough: "'Might makes right. A short-sighted philosophy ... And one that is often recanted upon meeting a more powerful adversary."
When it comes to spouting inspirational pleasantries, that duty typically falls to Yoda. But Rancisis is clearly another older Jedi who has been around the block a few times. Surely, he could provide unique perspectives in various "Star Wars" media rather than sitting down all the time. And given his age, he can still be utilized in any prequel projects, like anything set during the High Republic era. He could've been a great character to use for "The Acolyte," which adds to the show's wasted potential.
10. Zett Jukassa
What happens when you've been made an enemy of the state by an all-powerful Sith lord? If you're Zett Jukassa (Jett Lucas), you go out in a blaze of glory taking as many Stormtroopers as you can with you.
Yes, George Lucas is one of many directors who cast their own family members in their films. His daughters, Amanda and Katie Lucas, play various background characters within the prequel trilogy. However, his son, Jett Lucas, gets arguably the coolest scene out of any of them in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." Once Order 66, the military directive to wipe out all Jedi, has been initiated, with Stormtroopers killing all the Jedi, Zett Jukassa pounces into action after a brigade of troopers has told Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) to leave. In 15 seconds, he shows off some cool moves and takes out no fewer than seven Stormtroopers before they manage to shoot him down.
Some Jedi choose to fight another day. Zett Jukassa maybe could've laid low; he could have tried to survive Order 66 as so many other Jedi did. Perhaps he realized there was no way out for him, and if he was going to die that day, he was going to go down swinging. "Revenge of the Sith" has numerous highlights, and with no lines of dialogue, Zett's fight is still one of them.
9. Adi Gallia
It's a shame Adi Gallia (Angelique Perrin) gets killed off so unceremoniously in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." After appearing in a limited capacity in the films, she has a bit more to do in the cartoon. She's both a Jedi fighter and a diplomat, helping to merge the bridge between the Republic's politics and connection to the Force. However, she's killed off by Savage Opress (Clancy Brown) in season 5's "Revival." No one really mentions her again, which is too bad because the other Jedi had much to learn from her.
Adi Gallia had access to powers many Jedi could probably only dream of, as demonstrated in the 2002 video game "Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter." You control her as she flies around the galaxy in a Delta-7 Starfighter where she can use the Force to create shields and release massive energy bursts. But one of her most curious powers is the ability to create Force lightning, something typically only affiliated with Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). Now, this video game likely isn't considered canon to the larger franchise's mythos, but it's a cool power that could've been explored even more in "The Clone Wars."
Shawn Levy's directing a new "Star Wars" film called "Star Wars: Starfighter," which seemingly takes its name from this game. Even if Adi Gallia doesn't show up in the movie, it could still be an opportunity to explore Force powers being utilized while maneuvering around the cosmos.
8. Jaro Tapal
Many died during Order 66. Some fought until the bitter end, but Jaro Tapal (Travis Willingham) made sure his final act was getting his Padawan, Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), to safety.
"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" is one of the best "Star Wars" video games, and it follows Cal Kestis laying low amid the Empire taking over until he's forced out of hiding and goes on the run. In a flashback sequence, we see him training with his Jedi Master, Jaro Tapal. You also get to play through the events of Order 66 as Jaro ensures you get to safety, sacrificing his own life in the process. We don't get to see much more out of him than that, but a prequel (or more flashbacks) could offer another side of him.
We know he has a dual-bladed lightsaber that can divide into two, meaning he would likely have a unique fighting style compared to other Jedi we know. Plus, we're still holding out hope that Monaghan's Cal Kestis will make the jump from video games to live-action projects. If that occurs, more people than just gamers may get to see what a valiant Jedi Jaro Tapal was.
7. Quinlan Vos
The more you learn about Quinlan Vos (Al Rodrigo), the more you'll realize how severely underutilized he's been in the "Star Wars" franchise. Not only is he a Jedi Master, but he's an expert tracker. It's probably why he teams up with Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) to track down Ziro the Hutt (Corey Burton) in the "Clone Wars" episode "Hunt for Ziro." Undoubtedly, what makes him such a great tracker is his proficiency with psychometry, i.e., using the Force to look into objects' histories. This is a similar ability Cal Kestis has in the "Star Wars Jedi" video games, so anyone who's played those will be familiar with it.
Quinlan has sacrificed much for the Jedi way of life. He operated as an undercover spy for a period of time to infiltrate Count Dooku's (also Burton) ranks, committing assassinations and other dastardly deeds to earn his trust and discover the identity of the hidden Sith. Quinlan Vos is someone who has gotten dangerously close to the dark side but still stayed by the light. He also survived Order 66, so presumably, he's still out there somewhere and could make for an interesting foil for new Jedi who may be hesitant to go the extra mile to get a job done.
6. Kelleran Beq
Kelleran Beq isn't just a great, underrated Jedi; he represents a full-circle moment for his actor, Ahmed Best, who deserved so much more from the franchise and its fans. Best portrayed Jar Jar Binks in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, and the hatred he received from fans sent him into a deep depression. No one should have to endure such a massive hate campaign for simply acting a part, which is why it was great that the franchise hadn't forgotten him. He took on the role of Kelleran Beq for the web game show "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge."
Incredibly, the character was made canon in "The Mandalorian" episode "Chapter 20: The Foundling." It presents a flashback sequence of how Grogu survived Order 66, and none other than Beq comes to his rescue. He single-handedly takes out numerous Stormtroopers, and if nothing else, he'll always be remembered as the guy who saved Baby Yoda, I mean, Grogu. He's clearly a skilled fighter, and he, too, makes it out of the sequence alive. It leaves the door open for plenty more stories featuring Kelleran Beq, and he'd be well-served by a "Tales of the Jedi" installment. It's just nice to see "Star Wars" fans excited to see Best get another shot; now, if only certain subsets of the fandom would realize to back off from other actors in the series ...
5. Tera Sinube
Tera Sinube is another older Jedi who had some stellar moments on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Notably, he teams up with Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) for the episode "Lightsaber Lost," where her lightsaber gets stolen. Since he's older, he's a bit slower than Ahsoka would prefer, but that doesn't mean he's slipping in any way. He teaches Ahsoka about patience and how racing from one beat to the next isn't always the way to go. He's methodical and could've had plenty more lessons to impart on the young Padawan.
Sinube isn't quick to action, which is rare to find among the Jedi. He's learned to take his time, but unfortunately, perhaps he was too slow to survive Order 66. The Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" provides a sad coda to Sinube's life as the titular Jedi, played by Ewan McGregor, stumbles upon a tomb at the Inquisitor Headquarters where Jedi, including Sinube, are displayed as lifeless husks of their former selves. Like Yoda and Oppo Rancisis, it's possible Tera Sinube could play a role in more High Republic stories set in the past.
4. Kit Fisto
It really just takes a single moment for a background character to become a fan-favorite. For Kit Fisto (Zachariah Jensen) in the live-action films, that moment came in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" during the Battle of Geonosis. He uses the Force to knock over a droid with C-3PO's (Anthony Daniels) head and then gives a quick smirk. That smile really says it all about how proud he is for knocking over a couple of droids or perhaps it's for shutting C-3PO up. It's a small moment, but he'd get far more development on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," particularly in the episode "Lair of Grievous."
He's definitely not all smiles during this adventure, as he travels to General Grievous' (Matthew Wood) lair with his former Padawan, Nahdar Vebb (Tom Kenny). Grievous duels Nahdar but gets the jump on him when their lightsabers are locked by using one of his many arms to pull out a blaster and shoot his opponent. Kit Fisto would fight Grievous himself in one of the most epic lightsaber duels of the series but Grievous would live to fight another day. There's an interesting character arc there to explore, from Kit Fisto gleefully mowing down droids to being far more jaded when someone close to him gets so viciously killed.
3. Yaddle
Yaddle was first introduced in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, sitting in on Jedi council meetings. More than likely, George Lucas didn't think about her beyond "Wouldn't it be cool if there were a female Yoda, too?" But she's far more intriguing given how little we know of Yoda's species and the prevalence of Grogu in popular culture. It's a shame she dies at the hands of Count Dooku in the "Tales of the Jedi" episode, "The Sith Lord," where she's voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard. She goes to spy on Dooku, and her death is what makes Dooku fall fully to the dark side.
Interestingly, Yaddle doesn't talk like Yoda in her one speaking role. She talks normally as opposed to using Yoda's more backward manner of talking, which would be fascinating to explore in greater depth with their species as a whole. There's also the fact that these aliens age more slowly than others, so while she may not be as old as Yoda, it's safe to say she's been around for a while and was probably present during the High Republic era.
There's so much more to explore with Yaddle, especially since she made a pretty terrible error confronting Dooku on her own. He was meeting with Sidious, so she probably should've gone for reinforcements to tell more people about Sidious and how Dooku had fallen to the dark side. Instead, she got herself killed, keeping crucial information away from the Jedi.
2. Plo Koon
Plo Koon (Alan Ruscoe/Matt Sloan) had a unique design in the prequel trilogy, but his amazing design instantly made him stand out. His orange skin and mask, which allows him to breathe since oxygen is poisonous to his species, made him stand out in any scene he appeared in. It's no wonder that he became many fans' favorite, including "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" creator Dave Filoni.
Filoni made his adoration of the character abundantly clear early in the show's run. Plo Koon is part of one of the earliest arcs where he and a collection of clone troopers wait for rescue. Despite the clones insisting they're expendable, he exclaims, "Not to me." This provides him with a level of depth he was denied in the movies, showcasing how sympathetic he was to all entities.
In a fun bit of trivia, Filoni used Plo Koon to fool scoopers trying to spoil the ending of "The Mandalorian" season 2. In the finale, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) appears to save Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and crew. However, the "Disney Gallery / Star Wars: The Mandalorian" episode about the season 2 finale takes viewers behind the scenes where Filoni talks about creating fake spoilers featuring Plo Koon for that pivotal scene: "It's fairly well known by deep core fans that Plo Koon's my favorite Jedi," he said. "And a lot of people, if Plo Koon from the script got out, would assume, 'Well, of course, 'cause Dave likes Plo Koon.'" Thanks to Filoni, he's probably many people's favorite Jedi now, too.
1. Shaak Ti
Shaak Ti (Orli Shoshan) occupies some fascinating "Star Wars" lore spaces. For starters, she's technically died a bunch of times, including a deleted scene in "Revenge of the Sith" at the hands of General Grievous. Another deleted scene from that film sees Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) kill her, and this one would later be made the canon explanation for her death on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." But Shaak Ti deserves so much more, as she was technically the first female Jedi of "Star Wars" animation.
Before Ahsoka Tano, who's also a Togruta Jedi, was introduced as Anakin's Padawan, Shaak Ti (as voiced by Grey DeLisle) got some spotlight moments in 2003's "Star Wars: Clone Wars." She leads a small group of Jedi to protect Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Nick Jameson), single-handedly taking on an army of Magnaguards all by herself. While Palpatine gets captured by General Grievous and some of her comrades die in the ensuing fight, Shaak Ti proves herself to be one of the fiercest Jedi of this era.
Apparently, there was only room for one Togruta in the "Star Wars" universe. Ahsoka got most of the attention, but Shaak Ti could've gotten a lot more development in the later "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" series. She may not have been the strongest, but she possessed a trait any Jedi should have — determination. She never gave up, even when it was obvious she was outmatched. More Jedi should be like her, assuming she doesn't come back to life somehow just to die yet again.