The 12 Most Underrated Jedi In The Star Wars Universe, Ranked

Sometimes, a Jedi doesn't need an entire series of films to know why he's special. That's the case with Ima-Gun Di (Robin Atkin Downes); he only appears in one episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," titled "Supply Lines," but he made it count.

First, it's probably worth mentioning that Ima-Gun Di's fate is foreshadowed in his name. After all, it sounds like "I'ma Gon' Die," and he does, indeed, die by the end of his episode. But it's the manner in which he chooses to go out in a blaze of glory that's made him such a favorite. He, along with a battalion of clone troopers, is stationed on Ryloth to help the Twi'lek forces hold off an oncoming invasion from the Separatist army. However, they don't stand a chance unless the Republic can deliver more supplies.

In his final stand, Di allows the Twi'leks to retreat while he and the clones continue the fight. But the Separatists are too strong, and Di quickly becomes overpowered and loses his life, but not before he hears the message that the Twi'leks have received the necessary supplies and can continue the good fight. Di only lasts one episode, but he demonstrates a level of nobility and foresight rare in even Jedi. He sacrifices his life, losing the battle so that the Twi'leks may win the war later.