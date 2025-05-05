12 Directors Who Cast Their Family Members In Their Movies

Judd Apatow is the king of casting his family in his movies. To a degree, this is somewhat understandable, considering he married professional actress Leslie Mann in 1997 and subsequently went on to cast her in many of his comedies. Mann appeared in an episode of his short-lived but beloved TV series "Freaks and Geeks," and she's gone on to star in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," and "Funny People."

While Mann was already an actor before marrying Apatow, the couple quickly got their kids into the family business as well. Their daughters, Maude and Iris Apatow, made their big screen debuts in "Knocked Up," playing the kids of Debbie (Mann) and her husband Pete (Paul Rudd). The Apatow kids would reprise these characters for "This is 40," which makes Debbie and Pete the main characters.

It sounds nice for the Apatow clan to spend a lot of time together, but it wasn't so easy for Rudd to effectively play Judd Apatow in these movies. Rudd admitted it was fun, but he was worried about how the kids would process having someone else fill in for their actual father. By all accounts, the Apatow girls have adjusted just fine and have gone on to act outside of their father's shadow, like Maude Apatow getting a recurring role on "Euphoria."

