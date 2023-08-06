Who Did George Lucas' Daughter Play In The Star Wars Prequels?

The "Star Wars" universe is full of colorful creatures and characters which make this feel like a lived-in universe. Likewise, the "Star Wars" movies are full of cameos from both little-known actors at the time, like Rose Byrne or Keira Knightley, and also established celebrities like Daniel Craig and Prince Harry (and almost NSYNC). But George Lucas is not just a filmmaker, he is also a family man. When it came time to make the prequel trilogy, Lucas started bringing in his kids — and also himself — into his films in small roles.

Indeed, all three of Lucas' eldest children, Amanda, Katie, and Jett, appear in the prequel trilogy in various roles. Amanda did the voice of one of the Neimoidian controllers in the Trade Federation ship in "The Phantom Menace," as well as one of the senators that work with Bail Organa and Mon Mothma in "Revenge of the Sith," while Jett played a Jedi Padawan in two films.

As for Katie Lucas, she first appeared in "The Phantom Menace" as one of Anakin's childhood friends, Amee. But in "Attack on the Clones" Katie Lucas had a cameo that added something entirely new to the canon: a purple Twi'lek named Lunae Minx. While most Twi'lek's we'd met at that point were blue or green (or in the case of Bib Fortuna, ugly), Lunae Minx was something new. Plus, she has the honor of only showing up during one of the biggest scenes in the film: when Anakin and Obi-Wan show up at a club and Kenobi ends up saving the life of a dude by influencing him to stop selling death sticks and rethink his life.

But that wasn't the last time Katie Lucas would be a part of "Star Wars."