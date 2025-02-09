The Real Reason Director Ivan Reitman Never Made Ghostbusters 3

Following the limited box-office success of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," there's an argument that now might finally be the time to give up the ghost (corps) for good. Five films in, and the numbers suggest that the franchise isn't what it used to be. But then, had Ivan Reitman had his way, he probably wouldn't have let it get that far. During an appearance on Neal Brennan's "Blocks" podcast, Reitman's son and director of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," Jason Reitman, revealed why his father never returned to the firehouse after "Ghostbusters II" to give the world a "Ghostbusters III." In an industry that thrived on giving us more of the same, Ivan Reitman was happier doing anything but, and might've preferred shutting the trap for good after "Ghostbusters" in 1984.

"My dad never understood sequels. My dad was like, 'I don't know why people want to return to this stuff,'" Jason Reitman explained. When it came to his own sequel in the franchise, the young director got a mixed reception from his father. As he tells it:

"When I wrote 'Afterlife,' and you meet this girl, and she, like, goes out to Oklahoma, and she finds a proton pack, and my dad's like, 'This is great.' And then terror dogs showed up, which is the same thing as '84, and he's like, 'Why Gozer? Why do we need to go back?' He's just like, 'Can I just have a new story?'"

This enthusiasm for Hollywood's most commonly used formula also explains his lack of interest in one of the franchise's most perplexing creative choices.