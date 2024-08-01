Dan Aykroyd Stands By The All-Female Ghostbusters Reboot, But Admits One Major Problem
Fandom for some of the biggest franchises has taken a dark turn in recent years, whether it's the sci-fi saga of "Star Wars" (which saw "The Acolyte" review-bombed), the superheroes of Marvel and DC Comics, or the paranormal phenomenon of "Ghostbusters." But it's the latter film series that might be the top contender for being soaked in the most vitriol, thanks to the innocuous decision to reboot the franchise with *gasp* four women in the lead roles.
"Ghostbusters," which eventually went on to have the more specific title of "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," was directed by Paul Feig and starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones as new characters who gear up to stop a paranormal apocalypse in New York City. Long before the film was released, there was nasty "hate-filled" backlash from chauvinistic fans who couldn't handle four women stepping into the role of scientists turned ghost exterminators. While part of the hate came from a long-unfulfilled desire to see Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson return as the original "Ghostbusters" cast in a third move, the more vicious venom just couldn't stand to see icky girls take over their beloved franchise.
Thankfully, in the years since the film's release in 2016, the more sensible side of "Ghostbusters" fandom has embraced the movie, even as the studio tried to shove it by the wayside. In fact, original "Ghostbusters" writer, producer, and star Dan Aykroyd still defends the film to this day. The "SNL" veteran expressed as much in a recent interview, though he did admit that the movie did have one major problem that he regrets.
'I liked the movie Paul Feig made with those spectacular women'
Aykroyd reaffirmed his appreciation of "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" by telling People, "I liked the movie Paul Feig made with those spectacular women." However, he added, "I was mad at them at the time because I was supposed to be a producer on there and I didn't do my job and I didn't argue about costs. And it cost perhaps more than it should, and they all do. All these movies do."
Looking back at the box office history of "Answer the Call," you'll see that the movie wasn't exactly a financial success, mostly because the budget got a little out of hand. Sony Pictures tried to turn the "Ghostbusters" reboot into a Marvel-size blockbuster when they should have skewed a little closer to the low key visual effects spectacle of the original movie. But Aykroyd recognizes that while still seeing the value in what Feig put together. As he reflected on his shortcomings as a producer, he continued:
"But boy, I liked that film. I thought that the villain at the end was great. I loved so much of it. And of course, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, you're never going to do better than that. So I go on the record as saying I'm so proud to have been able to license that movie and have a hand and have a part in it. And I'm fully supportive of it, and I don't besmirch it at all. I think it works really great amongst all the ones that have been made."
While "Answer the Call" certainly isn't the best of the franchise, perhaps leaning a little too much into absurd, over the top comedy, it's far from a disaster. See where it lands in our full "Ghostbusters" movies ranking right here, including he recently released "Frozen Empire."