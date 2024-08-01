Dan Aykroyd Stands By The All-Female Ghostbusters Reboot, But Admits One Major Problem

Fandom for some of the biggest franchises has taken a dark turn in recent years, whether it's the sci-fi saga of "Star Wars" (which saw "The Acolyte" review-bombed), the superheroes of Marvel and DC Comics, or the paranormal phenomenon of "Ghostbusters." But it's the latter film series that might be the top contender for being soaked in the most vitriol, thanks to the innocuous decision to reboot the franchise with *gasp* four women in the lead roles.

"Ghostbusters," which eventually went on to have the more specific title of "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," was directed by Paul Feig and starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones as new characters who gear up to stop a paranormal apocalypse in New York City. Long before the film was released, there was nasty "hate-filled" backlash from chauvinistic fans who couldn't handle four women stepping into the role of scientists turned ghost exterminators. While part of the hate came from a long-unfulfilled desire to see Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson return as the original "Ghostbusters" cast in a third move, the more vicious venom just couldn't stand to see icky girls take over their beloved franchise.

Thankfully, in the years since the film's release in 2016, the more sensible side of "Ghostbusters" fandom has embraced the movie, even as the studio tried to shove it by the wayside. In fact, original "Ghostbusters" writer, producer, and star Dan Aykroyd still defends the film to this day. The "SNL" veteran expressed as much in a recent interview, though he did admit that the movie did have one major problem that he regrets.