Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection Box Set Only Comes With A Digital Copy Of The 2016 Movie

BJ did a very thorough job of explaining why "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" should be included in this box set in her article, enough so that I don't really have anything to add. For those who haven't read it, though, it boils down to this: The term "Ultimate Collection" implies a box set will feature every film ever produced for a specific franchise, regardless of whether those movies all take place in the same universe or have been retconned by sequels that came after them. Quality isn't a disqualifying factor either, not least of all because it's a subjective way of evaluating a film's merits. Whichever way you feel about "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," it's part of the "Ghostbusters" cinematic universe and ought to come with any so-called "Ultimate" collector's set.

All that being said, it still feels like a slight that the "Ultimate Collection" will only offer a digital copy of "Answer the Call." This only further calls attention to the fact that Sony is trying to slip the film into the set at the eleventh hour and, one assumes, doesn't want to invest the time and money needed to add a Blu-ray version of the movie to the collection. So while it is a correction, it only goes halfway in addressing criticisms that the studio kowtowed to the world's most toxic "Ghostbusters" fans by leaving Feig's reboot out in the first place.

The "Ghostbusters" Ultimate Collection box set arrives on February 1, 2022.