Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection Box Set Special Features Include Unseen Auditions, New Deleted Scenes & More
The upcoming "Ghostbusters" Ultimate Collection box set has already been grabbing headlines around the web thanks to Sony's exclusion of the 2016 reboot "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call." Despite this egregious slap in the face to Paul Feig's movie starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, there's still plenty to be excited about with this collection. The new "Ghostbusters" box set includes a plethora of new special features for "Ghostbusters" and "Ghostbusters II," such as an extended "Preview Cut" of the original 1984 film, a feature-length documentary about the making of the supernatural comedy, and no less than 19 never-before-seen deleted scenes from "Ghostbusters II."
Find out everything you'll get in the "Ghostbusters" Ultimate Collection box set below.
Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection Box Set Coming in February
The "Ghostbusters" Ultimate Collection box set will arrive on February 1, 2022 with the original "Ghostbusters" from 1984, the "Ghostbusters II" follow-up from 1989, and this year's nostalgic revival "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," which will also be available for individual purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on the same day (the movie also debuts digitally on January 4).
For longtime fans of the original "Ghostbusters" franchise, this box set appears to be the best home video release of the first two films yet. Not only does it come packaged in a box that resembles the trademark ghost trap (seen above), along with all the special features that have accompanied the previous releases of the classic movies, but there are a bunch of brand new specials feature. We're not just talking footage that has never been seen before either, though there will be plenty of that. The box set also includes a full 220-page reprint of the rare 1985 book, "Making Ghostbusters." Take a look at all the other new special features below.
Ghostbusters 1984 Special Features
Along with 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs for "Ghostbusters," "Ghostbusters II," and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," as well as digital copies of all movies (including "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, despite not being included as a physical disc), you'll get the following special features for the original "Ghostbusters" movie:
"Ghostbusters" New Special Features
- NEW: Rare 114-minute Preview Cut of the Film (in Standard Definition) – an unearthed early cut of the film with alternate takes, additional scenes, early effects and more. A unique must-see experience for any Ghostbusters fan! (With optional commentary by Associate Producer Joe Medjuck and Editor Sheldon Kahn)
- NEW: "Reitman Squared" Scene Commentary – a look at two scenes from the film with Ivan & Jason Reitman
- NEW: Dana's Lost Auditions – eight auditions for the role of Dana Barrett, featuring Denise Crosby, Kelly LeBrock and more! (Special thanks to Brandon Kleyla)
- NEW: "Ghostbusters: Behind Closed Doors" Documentary – a 90-minute documentary about the making of Ghostbusters and the history of the franchise!
- NEW: Ghostbusters Dailies – over an hour of raw dailies, encompassing 7 scenes from the film
- NEW: Full TV Broadcast Version of the Film (in Standard Definition) – featuring alternate TV-safe takes
The "Ghostbusters" crew has mentioned the preview cut of the original film before, mostly because even without the finished effects, the early cut blew the roof off for audiences lucky enough to see it before the rest of the general public. So that should be rather entertaining to watch. But I'm most interested in that feature-length documentary about the making of "Ghostbusters" and the auditions for the Dana Barrett role that would eventually go to Sigourney Weaver.
Otherwise, here are all the other special features included from previous releases:
"Ghostbusters" Old Special Features
- Commentary Featuring Director Ivan Reitman, Star/Co-Writer Harold Ramis and Associate Producer Joe Medjuck
- Fan Commentary Moderated by Ghost Corps' Eric Reich
- Slimer Mode Picture-in-Picture Track
- 16 Deleted Scenes
- TV Commercial from the Film + Commercial Outtakes
- 1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel
- "A Moment With the Stars" Original EPK Featurette
- 1984 Featurette
- SFX Team Featurette
- Cast and Crew Featurette
- Who You Gonna Call: A Ghostbusters Retrospective
- Ecto-1: Resurrecting the Classic Car
- Ruth Oliver's Library Ghost Scream Test
- Multi-Angle Explorations
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Photo Galleries
- "Ghostbusters" Music Video by Ray Parker, Jr.
- Theatrical Trailers & Promo
Ghostbusters II and Ghostbusters: Afterlife Special Features
The release of "Ghostbusters II" doesn't come with quite as many new special features as the original movie, but there is an extensive collection of new deleted scenes that have never been included on any prior home video release of the sequel. Here's the full rundown.
"Ghostbusters II" New Special Features
- NEW: "Reitman Squared" Scene Commentary – a look at two scenes from the film with Ivan & Jason Reitman
- NEW: 19 Deleted Scenes – a collection of never-before-seen deleted scenes!
- NEW: Ghostbusters II Soundtrack Promo – a scene from the film with commentary from composer Randy Edelman
- NEW: Full TV Broadcast Version of the Film (in Standard Definition) – featuring alternate TV-safe takes
It's rare to have so many deleted scenes on a home video release from any given movie, but the 1989 sequel has 19 new deleted scenes to show off, on top of the 7 deleted scenes that were previously released. They might not be very good scenes, hence why they're not in the movie, but it'll be cool to see even more footage from the "Ghostbusters" sequel. Meanwhile, all these previous "Ghostbusters II" special features will also be included:
"Ghostbusters II" Old Special Features
- Commentary Featuring Director Ivan Reitman, Star/Co-Writer Dan Aykroyd and Executive Producer Joe Medjuck
- 7 Additional Deleted Scenes
- "The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II" – June 1989
- Time Is But A Window: Ghostbusters II and Beyond
- Ghostbusters II Original EPK
- "On Our Own" Music Video by Bobby Brown
- Theatrical Trailers
Finally, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is part of this box set, and it will include all of the bonus features that come with the film's individual release on home video. But there are two extra bonus features in the "Ghostbusters" Ultimate Collection box set, which we've noted below.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Special Features
- We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed
- Ghostbusters: A Look Back
- A Look Ahead
- Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life
- The Gearhead's Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets
- Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife
- Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?
- Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife (this is the only special feature on the DVD release)
- Jason's Sneak Peek from Set (Box set exclusive)
- Theatrical Trailers (Box Set Exclusive)
All of the bonus features for "Ghostbusters, "Ghostbusters II," and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" are spread across two bonus discs in the box set (with the exception of the commentary tracks that accompany each of the movie discs). You'll be able to get your hands on all of this "Ghostbusters" stuff on February 1, 2022.