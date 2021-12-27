Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection Box Set Special Features Include Unseen Auditions, New Deleted Scenes & More

The release of "Ghostbusters II" doesn't come with quite as many new special features as the original movie, but there is an extensive collection of new deleted scenes that have never been included on any prior home video release of the sequel. Here's the full rundown.

"Ghostbusters II" New Special Features

NEW: "Reitman Squared" Scene Commentary – a look at two scenes from the film with Ivan & Jason Reitman

NEW: 19 Deleted Scenes – a collection of never-before-seen deleted scenes!

NEW: Ghostbusters II Soundtrack Promo – a scene from the film with commentary from composer Randy Edelman

NEW: Full TV Broadcast Version of the Film (in Standard Definition) – featuring alternate TV-safe takes

It's rare to have so many deleted scenes on a home video release from any given movie, but the 1989 sequel has 19 new deleted scenes to show off, on top of the 7 deleted scenes that were previously released. They might not be very good scenes, hence why they're not in the movie, but it'll be cool to see even more footage from the "Ghostbusters" sequel. Meanwhile, all these previous "Ghostbusters II" special features will also be included:

"Ghostbusters II" Old Special Features

Commentary Featuring Director Ivan Reitman, Star/Co-Writer Dan Aykroyd and Executive Producer Joe Medjuck

7 Additional Deleted Scenes

"The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II" – June 1989

Time Is But A Window: Ghostbusters II and Beyond

Ghostbusters II Original EPK

"On Our Own" Music Video by Bobby Brown

Theatrical Trailers

Finally, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is part of this box set, and it will include all of the bonus features that come with the film's individual release on home video. But there are two extra bonus features in the "Ghostbusters" Ultimate Collection box set, which we've noted below.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Special Features

We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed

Ghostbusters: A Look Back

A Look Ahead

Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life

The Gearhead's Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets

Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife

Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?

Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife (this is the only special feature on the DVD release)

Jason's Sneak Peek from Set (Box set exclusive)

Theatrical Trailers (Box Set Exclusive)

All of the bonus features for "Ghostbusters, "Ghostbusters II," and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" are spread across two bonus discs in the box set (with the exception of the commentary tracks that accompany each of the movie discs). You'll be able to get your hands on all of this "Ghostbusters" stuff on February 1, 2022.