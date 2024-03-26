Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Proves The Franchise Has Limited Box Office Potential

It was a bit of a good news, bad news situation for Sony Pictures over the weekend. The good news is that "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," the latest entry in the long-running comedy/horror franchise, topped the box office with a $45 million haul. That was at the high end of expectations, which was certainly positive, and theaters could use the help right now. At the same time, the movie carries a $100 million budget — which was quite a bit higher than 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." And yet, at the end of the day, both movies opened to just about the same number domestically. This provides proof that this franchise has a pretty well-defined ceiling commercially, which likely limits what can be done going forward.

What's interesting is that the last three movies in the series all opened in an eerily similar range. 2016's female-led "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" took in $46 million on its opening weekend en route to a $229 million global finish. 2021's "Afterlife," which was more akin to a proper "Ghostbusters 3," opened to $44 million on its way to $203 million worldwide. And here we are again in 2024 with "Frozen Empire" pulling in a nearly identical figure. While the jury is still out on the latest film's long-term prospects, it's also worth pointing out that these films have always had somewhat limited potential overseas. To that end, it opened with just over $16 million internationally, suggesting it will probably have a very similar trajectory to "Afterlife."

Therein lies the rub for Sony. With so-so reviews for "Frozen Empire" (read /Film's official review right here) it could have been so much worse. Yet, when merchandise and other revenue streams are factored in, the movie should still end up doing fine in the long run, even though it's more than likely going to wind up in a similar range as its predecessor. The difference is that "Afterlife" had a $75 million budget, which allowed it to be a success at $200 million worldwide.