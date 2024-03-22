Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Makes It Clear: For The Love Of Gozer, Retire The Original Cast

This article contains mild spoilers for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

When I was a kid, three major unifying interests defied gender at my school: Pokémon, Power Rangers, and anything related to the Ghostbusters. The line in the sand is often drawn between pink and blue, but when it came to these three areas, it was generally accepted that everyone loved these worlds. We traded Pokémon cards on the playground and huddled around the kid with the GameBoy during recess, friend groups delegated which color Power Ranger each person was, and hangouts where Super Soakers doubled as "proton packs" were what scorching hot summers were made of. This is to say I love all things "Ghostbusters," so everything I'm about to say moving forward is rooted in a deep adoration for the franchise and all of the people involved who helped bring this zany supernatural comedy about a ragtag group of eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City to the lionized status it enjoys today.

The time has come for our faves to hang up their jumpsuits and allow the new characters to fully take control of the series.

Having a conversation about retirement is one of the hardest things a person can do. It's an emotionally fraught pill to swallow, but a necessary conversation to have for the betterment of everyone. This isn't to say that our adored characters of Peter Venkmen, Ray Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, or Janine Melnitz can't pop up from time to time in smaller capacities, but both "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and now "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" haven't been able to escape the shadow of the original films because the shadows are still hanging around, front and center.