Hazbin Hotel Is The Best Example Of What 'Adult Animation' Can Accomplish

At the end of 2022, I was given the Goliath task of explaining to our readers (and much of our staff) why the internet had gone completely feral over the animated design of the Devil Daddy himself, Lucifer Morningstar, on "Hazbin Hotel." Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano debuted the animated musical pilot for "Hazbin Hotel" on YouTube in 2019, funded entirely by Medrano's Patreon followers and brought to life completely by freelance animators. It quickly went viral and generated a diehard fanbase, one that exists on the fringes of fandom circles and well outside of four-quadrant entertainment.

It's adult animation, but too edgy for the constraints of something like "The Simpsons." It's as raunchy as "South Park," but caters to a queerer audience base. It boasts a Broadway cast as impressive as "Central Park," but without the "Hamilton" name recognition to excite your mom. "Hazbin Hotel" is what happens when you grow up watching "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Invader Zim," listen to show tunes, and spend a lot of time wading through horny Tumblr discourse in the 2010s.

Hell is overpopulated and Heaven has ordered a mass extermination to keep the numbers down. Queer princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), wants to take a different approach and tries to rehabilitate sinners in her Hazbin Hotel to allow them a spot in Heaven. Is redemption possible? And why do those jerks in Heaven get to decide what determines redemption?

Shortly after its premiere, it was announced that "Hazbin Hotel" had the largest global debut for a new animated series on Prime Video. There aren't a lot of Cinderella stories in Hollywood anymore, but "Hazbin Hotel" is one of them. I spoke with Sam Haft, one of the co-songwriters for the series, who (like me) is unsurprised by the show's success.