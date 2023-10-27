Does Five Nights At Freddy's Feature Music From The Living Tombstone?

If you're a fan of "Five Nights at Freddy's," chances are you're also a fan of The Living Tombstone. Consisting of musicians Yoav Landau and Sam Haft, The Living Tombstone is considered by many to be the unofficial sound of "FNaF," after the duo created a series of songs and music videos inspired by the games. Or, more likely, you're familiar with that absolutely bangin' remix of Andrew Gold's "Spooky Scary Skeletons." You know, the one everyone dances to on TikTok around Halloween season? Yeah, that was Landau's doing.

This is all to say, The Living Tombstone might not be a household name to the general public, but for those in the know, they're a pretty big deal. So much so that when the "FNaF" movie was first announced, one of the biggest questions (outside of wondering if Markiplier would be making a cameo) asked by the fandom was whether or not music from The Living Tombstones would appear in the film.

The Newton Brothers of Mike Flanagan's "Flanaverse" fame, were already confirmed to be providing the score for the film, but that says nothing of the licensed music opportunities. Well, in case you somehow missed the viral video of a good ol' fashioned mollywhopping taking place during the credits at a preview screening of "Five Nights at Freddy's," let this article be your confirmation that The Living Tombstone does in fact have a song in the film, and it plays over the credits. The group made the song available on all major streaming platforms and spoiler alert (I guess?), the new version song still totally rips.