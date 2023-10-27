Does Five Nights At Freddy's Feature Music From The Living Tombstone?
If you're a fan of "Five Nights at Freddy's," chances are you're also a fan of The Living Tombstone. Consisting of musicians Yoav Landau and Sam Haft, The Living Tombstone is considered by many to be the unofficial sound of "FNaF," after the duo created a series of songs and music videos inspired by the games. Or, more likely, you're familiar with that absolutely bangin' remix of Andrew Gold's "Spooky Scary Skeletons." You know, the one everyone dances to on TikTok around Halloween season? Yeah, that was Landau's doing.
This is all to say, The Living Tombstone might not be a household name to the general public, but for those in the know, they're a pretty big deal. So much so that when the "FNaF" movie was first announced, one of the biggest questions (outside of wondering if Markiplier would be making a cameo) asked by the fandom was whether or not music from The Living Tombstones would appear in the film.
The Newton Brothers of Mike Flanagan's "Flanaverse" fame, were already confirmed to be providing the score for the film, but that says nothing of the licensed music opportunities. Well, in case you somehow missed the viral video of a good ol' fashioned mollywhopping taking place during the credits at a preview screening of "Five Nights at Freddy's," let this article be your confirmation that The Living Tombstone does in fact have a song in the film, and it plays over the credits. The group made the song available on all major streaming platforms and spoiler alert (I guess?), the new version song still totally rips.
Check out the music video for The Living Tombstone's Five Nights at Freddy's song
Labeled "FNAF (Goth Remix)," the new jam will surely wind up on plenty of last-minute Halloween playlists. Fans have been speculating about the song's appearance from the very beginning, but suspicions seemed to be confirmed after The Living Tombstone was spotted performing the song during a live fan event ahead of the film's release, in front of the animatronics created by the Jim Henson Creature Shop. In a bit of twisted humor, once the video of the fight during the "FNaF" screening in the U.K. started making the rounds, literal hundreds of viewers began quote-tweeting the video just to comment on how if you listen carefully, you can hear The Living Tombstone's song playing over the credits.
The inclusion of The Living Tombstone is a testament to the grassroots popularity of "Five Nights of Freddy's" and the rabid fandom that turned Scott Cawthon's indie game into a pop culture phenomenon. Paired with the inclusion of YouTube Let's Players, it's clear that despite being a live-action adaptation of a popular video game, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie hasn't forgotten the people who made the IP such a valuable sensation in the first place.
The song is available to stream everywhere and "Five Nights at Freddy's" is now playing in theaters and streamable on Peacock.