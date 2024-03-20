Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Review: Ghosts Of Blockbuster Past Hold Back The Franchise's Future

There's actually an aspect to the story that hasn't even been revealed in the marketing. While it's maybe the most ambitious element of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," it's often overshadowed and sidelined in favor of nostalgia and a half-baked blockbuster plot. While Phoebe is feeling lost and vulnerable after being banned from working as one of the Ghostbusters, she goes to play chess by herself in the park at night (undoubtedly one of the safest things an outcast 15-year-old girl can do in New York City). As she begins to play, an invisible force starts playing the other side's pieces. We've seen this before, and previously it turned out to be the ghost of Egon Spengler. Thankfully, "Frozen Empire" isn't re-opening that closed door, but instead, it's opening up a strange new one.

The ghost playing chess with Phoebe is revealed to be a 16-year-old girl named Melody, played by Emily Alyn Lind ("Gossip Girl"). Melody died in a fire, and other than Egon, she's the least monstrous ghost that the franchise has ever encountered. Though she's tinted blue and ethereal like your average ghost, flames occasionally flicker around her body. Otherwise, she's an alluringly quirky though slightly ominous teenage girl, and there's a flirtatious bond that rises between Phoebe and Melody. While this raises lots of questions about the hierarchy of the ghost world and why almost all of the other ghosts we've encountered in this franchise look like horrifying monsters, it also makes for a compelling character arc for Phoebe, albeit one that unfortunately feels out of place among the rest of the usual "Ghostbusters" elements. It's a shame, because Phoebe was the heart of "Afterlife," and that heart is still beating in "Frozen Empire," but there's still too much emphasis on the old guard to allow her story to truly shine.

One of the biggest problems narratively is that, as this ghostly relationship goes on, it motivates Phoebe to do something paranormal that has never been touched upon in "Ghostbusters" before. This would have been an exciting development, but it's introduced and executed so haphazardly with almost no pretext, that it basically stops the movie dead in its tracks. Consider it akin to the Force-bond shared by Kylo Ren and Rey in "The Last Jedi," but unleashed in a sudden, extremely jarring fashion. While Phoebe and Melody's relationship ends up being the final piece of an ongoing mystery surrounding the aforementioned ancient brass orb, unleashing the chilling, deadly ghost teased in the "Frozen Empire" trailers, it all feels like too little too late. At one point, I checked the time on my phone, and there were 30 minutes left in the movie, but New York City had yet to be frozen, and the icy, horned villain Garraka had not yet shown up. It's a long lead that begins with a flashback to New York City in 1902 at the very start of the movie, and it just doesn't deliver a good enough payoff to be worth the wait.