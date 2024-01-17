Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's Villains Took Inspiration From The Beloved Animated Series

There were a couple ghosts who popped up in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" that seemed to take a cue from some ghoulies in "The Real Ghostbusters," but Gil Kenan sounds even more excited about the prospect of infusing "Frozen Empire" with some of the stranger villains taking cues from the beloved cartoon that ran from 1986 to 1991. Kenan mentioned the "wild, original and weird-as-f*** villains" that populated the series, which ran for 140 episodes across seven seasons. Though he didn't name any specific villains that might pop up in "Frozen Empire," Kenan said, "We wanted to bring that show's looseness and fearlessness to this movie. I think it's going to surprise people just how big this film is."

Aside from the primary villain Garraka, whose lanky body and horns can be glimpsed in the sequel's trailer (and the Funko POP reveal of something called Pukey), there's one other entity that we've already gotten a proper look at in the marketing materials. Just check out this poster:

Sony Pictures

See that terrifying snake-like creature swirling above the horns of Garraka? That's a Sewer Dragon, and you can see its long body, complete with a visible skeleton inside it, swirling around Empire's two collectible covers featuring the cast of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." But the ghosts won't be the only hurdles that the Ghostbusters will be facing, especially when it comes to our younger cast members.