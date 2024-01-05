Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Funko POPs Reveal Pukey, The Heir Apparent To Muncher
Before "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" brought the paranormal exterminators and the descendants of one Egon Spengler to the big screen, we were introduced to one of the new ghosts on the scene. His name was Muncher, and the bulbous blue blob felt like the successor to Slimer, the perpetually hungry green ghost of the "Ghostbusters" franchise.
In the 2021 movie, Muncher was the first specter that Phoebe, Podcast, and Trevor busted and trapped, but not before facing his munching wrath, which also including shooting shards of metal out of his mouth when cornered. Since the paranormal threats circling Summerville, Oklahoma were handily dealt with by both the young and old generations of Ghostbusters, we're not likely to see Muncher again. But it would appear he has a peculiar little heir taking his place.
"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" hits theaters in April, and the movie merchandise tied to the film's release is starting to be revealed. It should come as no surprise that the sequel's first wave of Funko POPs have provided our first glimpse at a new ghost coming to the big screen: a gnarly little potato called Pukey, and it's already our new best friend.
Who is Pukey, and how can we protect him?
As of now, there's no telling how big Pukey is related to humans, because plenty of creatures from film and television have been given the Funko POP treatment that aren't on scale with their human Funko POP counterparts. So Pukey could be the size of a chicken nugget or a potato, which is really what he looks like, or he could be more along the size of Slimer or Muncher. One thing's for sure, that sharp-toothed mouth is rather concerning, and I'm betting once he opens that sucker, you'll be looking into a hellish hole. And considering the name, it's likely that when that mouth opens, he'll be spewing ectoplasm all over the place.
And yet, all we can think of is snuggling this silly little spook, no matter how much he upchucks everywhere. Just look at those chubby little legs! It's never gonna do anything wrong. We're betting that this is also a ghost with with attitude. It's edgy. It's "in your face." You've heard the expression, "Let's get busy"? Well, this is a ghost who gets "biz-zay!" Consistently and thoroughly. Whenever Pukey's not on screen, all the other characters should be asking "Where's Pukey?"
Oh, and I guess there are some other "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" Funko POPs, too. It looks like at least one of the Mini Pufts survived "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and he's got his own hamster wheel. Phoebe gets a new Funko POP, fully dressed in a jumpsuit and proton pack. And Paul Rudd's character Mr. Grooberson gets his own Ghostbusters outfit as well.
Dan Aykroyd is back as Ray Stantz, but he's not in Ghostbusters mode. Instead, he's wearing civilian clothes while holding some kind of golden artifact with ancient text on it. And finally, we have a name to go with the haunting tease of the new villain in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." The chilling, horned villain is called Garraka, and we're betting he's the source of the death chill that the trailer teased so ominously.
With the release of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" right around the corner, we're bound to get more details soon, so stay tuned. All the "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" Funko POPs are up for pre-order at Amazon and Funko's Shop, and they'll ship at the end of January.