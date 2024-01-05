Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Funko POPs Reveal Pukey, The Heir Apparent To Muncher

As of now, there's no telling how big Pukey is related to humans, because plenty of creatures from film and television have been given the Funko POP treatment that aren't on scale with their human Funko POP counterparts. So Pukey could be the size of a chicken nugget or a potato, which is really what he looks like, or he could be more along the size of Slimer or Muncher. One thing's for sure, that sharp-toothed mouth is rather concerning, and I'm betting once he opens that sucker, you'll be looking into a hellish hole. And considering the name, it's likely that when that mouth opens, he'll be spewing ectoplasm all over the place.

And yet, all we can think of is snuggling this silly little spook, no matter how much he upchucks everywhere. Just look at those chubby little legs! It's never gonna do anything wrong. We're betting that this is also a ghost with with attitude. It's edgy. It's "in your face." You've heard the expression, "Let's get busy"? Well, this is a ghost who gets "biz-zay!" Consistently and thoroughly. Whenever Pukey's not on screen, all the other characters should be asking "Where's Pukey?"

Oh, and I guess there are some other "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" Funko POPs, too. It looks like at least one of the Mini Pufts survived "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and he's got his own hamster wheel. Phoebe gets a new Funko POP, fully dressed in a jumpsuit and proton pack. And Paul Rudd's character Mr. Grooberson gets his own Ghostbusters outfit as well.

Dan Aykroyd is back as Ray Stantz, but he's not in Ghostbusters mode. Instead, he's wearing civilian clothes while holding some kind of golden artifact with ancient text on it. And finally, we have a name to go with the haunting tease of the new villain in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." The chilling, horned villain is called Garraka, and we're betting he's the source of the death chill that the trailer teased so ominously.

With the release of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" right around the corner, we're bound to get more details soon, so stay tuned. All the "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" Funko POPs are up for pre-order at Amazon and Funko's Shop, and they'll ship at the end of January.