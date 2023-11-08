Things Get Chilly In The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer

Have you ever noticed that no matter how many ghosts get busted, there are always enough left on the loose to make a sequel? The new "Ghostbusters" era continues with "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," an oddly subtitled follow-up to 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" that's set to continue the story of a new generation of ghost-catchers while also reuniting some of our old favorites. Though we knew it would return to New York City, the plot of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" has been under wraps since the movie was first announced in 2022 — but fans have been able to piece together a promising cast list based on an interview Winston actor Ernie Hudson gave to The Film Collective earlier this year.

"It's great to be back with Danny [Akroyd] and Bill [Murray] and Annie Potts and the new cast," Hudson let slip, adding, "It's been 40 years, it feels like family." Since then, the question has been whether the returning Ghostbusters will have a major role in the movie or just appear for a quick cameo. Now, with the first trailer for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" finally here, it seems like some of our questions have been answered.