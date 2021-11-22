Ghostbusters: Afterlife Box Office Offers A Path For Hollywood's Post-Pandemic Future

According to Box Office Mojo, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" took in $44 million in its opening weekend domestically, on its way to a $60 million global debut. The especially good thing here is that it still has many international markets to open in. The bad news is that the pandemic is far from done with us earthlings, as Europe is facing another wave and some countries are even entering lockdown. While it is far from the primary concern, that does have a big effect on the box office. There are no guarantees anymore, and there probably won't be for a while.

Therein lies the true lesson provided by this movie. It wasn't produced with a pandemic in mind, but after suffering a huge flop with 2016's "Ghostbusters" ($144 million budget/$229 million box office), Sony decided not to repeat the mistakes of the recent past. Instead, Reitman managed to craft this latest entry for a relatively lean $75 million. Much has been made of the fact that "Afterlife" made less on its opening weekend than the reboot ($46 million). However, the reboot was released in July, typically a more robust moviegoing month than November. It also, among many other things, didn't have a pandemic to contend with. That $2 million is negligible taking that all into account.

Even setting that aside, if "Afterlife" makes exactly what the reboot made and finishes its run with $229 million, it can still be profitable, whereas that would be disastrous for a massive-budget blockbuster. Look what happened with "The Suicide Squad," for example ($185 million budget/$167 million global box office). The point is, as Hollywood faces an uncertain future, the $200 million blockbusters cannot be the future, and it probably shouldn't have ever become the norm in the first place. Say what you will about "Afterlife," but its audience score is far higher on Rotten Tomatoes than the previous movie, and it manages to pack in the blockbuster thrills without breaking the bank. To quote "The Mandalorian," this is the way.