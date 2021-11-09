House Of Gucci Had Its UK Premiere, And Here's The Early Buzz On Ridley Scott's Latest
Critics and audiences alike have been gushing over the teaser photos for Ridley Scott's biographical crime drama "House of Gucci" for a while now. Based on the 2001 book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" by Sara Gay Forden, the film's stars are as ornate and glamorous as the costumes they wear. Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons collectively depict the events leading up to the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), and the subsequent aftermath.
Gaga shared a teaser photo on her Instagram that sent people into a frenzy, quickly commenting on the impressive transformation and exquisite style from her and Driver. She has also been candid about her extensive method acting and the three-year-long preparation process that went into becoming Reggiani instead of just adopting an accent for the role. With the London premiere of the film behind us, critics have taken to Twitter to see if "House of Gucci" is either a golden or tarnished tale of dangerous extravagance, and the feelings are ... mixed.
Not So Chic
Let's get the negative responses out of the way first. Some critics, such as Vulture writer Alison Willmore, didn't like the film but still enjoyed watching it.
HOUSE OF GUCCI is not a good movie but it is a good time?
— Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) November 9, 2021
Others didn't think it was a cohesive movie at all, and each actor was too caught up in their own portrayal to deliver a streamlined story.
House of Gucci is a bloated & uneven mess that feels like two different movies rolled in one. Every single cast member acts as though they are in a different movie except for Al Pacino, who seems to have understood the assignment and serves as the filmâ€™s MVP. #HouseofGucci pic.twitter.com/Y5NvVkNvqI
— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 9, 2021
Agreeing with the questionable tone, more critics thought the film was all flash and little substance.
Lacking in energy, style & camp, HOUSE OF GUCCI plods through deadly serious drama for 2.5 hours with an uneven tone. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver & Al Pacino deliver but a cartoonish Jared Leto feels like heâ€™s in a different film. A disappointingly mediocre effort from Ridley Scott. pic.twitter.com/UIQod5wbYm
— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 9, 2021
Sad to report House of Gucci is not good. At times you wonder if it's Ridley's first pass at an edit. More disappointing? Lady Gaga is bad. Not even CAMP good. There are moments when she's simply dead behind the eyes. Reminded of Madonna in Body of Evidence. (1) pic.twitter.com/7Qz9dMPvsO
— Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) November 9, 2021
Even though some people weren't buying it, others were completely sold on Scott's latest. Let's move on to those who gave positive buzz.
Exquisite
Indiewire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich enjoyed the acting and spotlighted Jared Leto's performance as Paolo Gucci in particular. Others praised the film's performances, as well.
House of Gucci is very good, Jared Leto was born to play iconic fashion designer Fredo Waluigi Gucci, and â€" sorry if this is a spoiler â€" but at one point Lady Gaga says "it's time to take out the trash." pic.twitter.com/jvClvMZibN
— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 9, 2021
GUCCI! #HouseOfGucci has a definite GODFATHER vibe, rich w/ family betrayal, transformative performances, lots of backstabbing & it's definitely more serious than it is campy. Lady Gaga is incredible, as is Jared Leto, and the story is WILD! The attention to detail is impeccable pic.twitter.com/BphR07VLP5
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 9, 2021
I loved #HouseofGucci, mainly because Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto are SO GOOD. About 30 mins too long but still had a great time. And canâ€™t wait for the countless memes to start surfacing
— Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) November 9, 2021
Along with strong acting, critics praised the film's script and found it fittingly campy.
#HouseOfGucci is quite the animal. Campy, everything Ridley Scott wanted "The Counselor" to be but wasn't able to. Will be divided by many. Lady Gaga eats every morsel of her role up. Instantly the most quotable/meme-able movie since "Borat." Jared Leto best since his Oscar win. pic.twitter.com/xh8nFrDXmC
— Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 9, 2021
FATHER, SON & THE @HouseOfGucciMov is FANTASTICO! @ladygaga gives more than a performance- she opens a portal..it's mesmerizing! Talk about a 'marriage story' LG & #AdamDriver r an EPIC duo! @JaredLeto will & should win the Oscar. Will see it 100X. Juicy GOOCHINESS! #HouseOfGucci pic.twitter.com/v9B1KIbfdh
— Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) November 9, 2021
Torn at the Seams
Some, on the other hand, were caught in the middle and didn't really have a strong opinion either way. "House of Gucci" will most likely be divisive, sparking many conversations around performance and history with positives and negatives.
From the feedback thus far, "House of Gucci" may be your jam or you may just toss it to the side. Either way, if you're into fashion, true crime, and history, then it seems like a movie worth checking out.
"House of Gucci" hits theaters this Thanksgiving.