House Of Gucci Had Its UK Premiere, And Here's The Early Buzz On Ridley Scott's Latest

house of gucci MGM
By Marisa Mirabal/Nov. 9, 2021 9:03 pm EST

Critics and audiences alike have been gushing over the teaser photos for Ridley Scott's biographical crime drama "House of Gucci" for a while now. Based on the 2001 book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" by Sara Gay Forden, the film's stars are as ornate and glamorous as the costumes they wear. Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons collectively depict the events leading up to the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), and the subsequent aftermath. 

Gaga shared a teaser photo on her Instagram that sent people into a frenzy, quickly commenting on the impressive transformation and exquisite style from her and Driver. She has also been candid about her extensive method acting and the three-year-long preparation process that went into becoming Reggiani instead of just adopting an accent for the role. With the London premiere of the film behind us, critics have taken to Twitter to see if "House of Gucci" is either a golden or tarnished tale of dangerous extravagance, and the feelings are ... mixed.

Not So Chic

house of gucci MGM

Let's get the negative responses out of the way first. Some critics, such as Vulture writer Alison Willmore, didn't like the film but still enjoyed watching it. 

Others didn't think it was a cohesive movie at all, and each actor was too caught up in their own portrayal to deliver a streamlined story. 

Agreeing with the questionable tone, more critics thought the film was all flash and little substance.

Even though some people weren't buying it, others were completely sold on Scott's latest. Let's move on to those who gave positive buzz.

Exquisite

house of gucci MGM

Indiewire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich enjoyed the acting and spotlighted Jared Leto's performance as Paolo Gucci in particular. Others praised the film's performances, as well.

Along with strong acting, critics praised the film's script and found it fittingly campy. 

Torn at the Seams

house of gucci MGM

Some, on the other hand, were caught in the middle and didn't really have a strong opinion either way. "House of Gucci" will most likely be divisive, sparking many conversations around performance and history with positives and negatives.

From the feedback thus far, "House of Gucci" may be your jam or you may just toss it to the side. Either way, if you're into fashion, true crime, and history, then it seems like a movie worth checking out. 

"House of Gucci" hits theaters this Thanksgiving.

Recommended