House Of Gucci Had Its UK Premiere, And Here's The Early Buzz On Ridley Scott's Latest

Critics and audiences alike have been gushing over the teaser photos for Ridley Scott's biographical crime drama "House of Gucci" for a while now. Based on the 2001 book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" by Sara Gay Forden, the film's stars are as ornate and glamorous as the costumes they wear. Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons collectively depict the events leading up to the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), and the subsequent aftermath.

Gaga shared a teaser photo on her Instagram that sent people into a frenzy, quickly commenting on the impressive transformation and exquisite style from her and Driver. She has also been candid about her extensive method acting and the three-year-long preparation process that went into becoming Reggiani instead of just adopting an accent for the role. With the London premiere of the film behind us, critics have taken to Twitter to see if "House of Gucci" is either a golden or tarnished tale of dangerous extravagance, and the feelings are ... mixed.