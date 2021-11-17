No Time To Die Just Broke An Odd Box Office Record

"No Time to Die" has been making the rounds at the box office around the world for the last several weeks, and audiences have turned out in droves to wish Daniel Craig's James Bond farewell. So much so that it is now the highest-grossing American movie internationally in 2021, while also ranking as the fourth biggest movie of the year overall worldwide. But "No Time To Die" has accomplished these feats while etching itself into the record books for a pretty unique reason.

As reported by Forbes, "No Time to Die" is now the lowest-grossing movie domestically to ever cross $700 million at the global box office. The 25th "James Bond" movie has earned $150.7 million domestically, accounting for just 21.3% of its total $708.7 million take. This illustrates just how important international markets are to these massive blockbusters, and just how uneven things have been in terms of the box office recovering from the pandemic. What is perhaps most amazing is that "No Time To Die" still might not break even, despite making an enormous amount of money in ticket sales, even by pre-pandemic standards.