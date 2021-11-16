No Time To Die Blu-Ray Will Let You Bring Bond Home For Christmas

To each their own and all that jazz, but I ultimately found the Daniel Craig Bond era to be a bit of a letdown. Craig himself was great, but the films he was stuck in ended up being rather lackluster. I think "Casino Royale" is great, and I think "Skyfall" has its moments. Beyond that, though? Woof. I was hoping "No Time to Die" would end things on a high note, but instead, the final film in Craig's Bond series leaned heavily on stuff that just didn't work (I'm looking at you, chemistry-free romance between Bond and Madeleine Swann).

But hey, if you dug "No Time to Die," I have some good news: it's coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD Collector's Editions on December 21, 2021. The film is already available on digital, but if you're one of those brave souls still clinging to physical media, this news is for you. And here are the special features included:

ANATOMY OF A SCENE: MATERA – In true Bond fashion, there is an incredible pre-credit sequence featured in No Time To Die. A breathless chase shot in Matera that starts on foot, then motorcycle, then car. Not just any car either – the iconic Aston Martin DB5! Through interviews with Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga, plus on-set interviews with key members of the crew, we discover how the filmmakers shot this breathtaking sequence.

KEEPING IT REAL: THE ACTION OF NO TIME TO DIE – In a world full of CGI-heavy action films, the Bond franchise proudly stands out from the crowd for always shooting practical stunts, without the use of special effects. In this piece we see how No Time To Die continues with this tradition with its amazing action sequences.

A GLOBAL JOURNEY – Exotic locations are synonymous with all Bond movies and No Time To Die is no different. As well as returning to Bond's spiritual home, Jamaica, for Daniel Craig's final outing, we also go on a global journey taking in Italy, Norway and Scotland. We'll hear from Daniel Craig, Cary Fukunaga, other key cast and filmmakers, on what it was like filming at these spectacular locations.

DESIGNING BOND – Production designer Mark Tildesley and costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, along with cast and other filmmakers, discuss the inspiration, challenges and trials of concepting and making such remarkable sets and costumes for the iconic Bond franchise.

BEING JAMES BOND* – In this special 45-minute retrospective, Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his 15-year adventure as James Bond. Including never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale to the 25th film No Time To Die, Craig shares his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead up to his final performance as James Bond.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.