Here's When You Can Watch No Time To Die At Home

Second only to everyone's favorite kaiju, "Godzilla," the "James Bond" franchise is Hollywood's longest-running cinematic franchise, beginning with 1962's "Dr. No." For nearly six decades, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig have all played the titular super spy, with the latter recently starring in his final "Bond" film, "No Time To Die." Craig took up the role with 2006's "Casino Royale," making him the longest-serving Bond in history at 15 years.

"No Time To Die" is Craig's fifth "Bond" film, and after numerous release delays thanks to the pandemic, became one of the most anticipated releases of 2021. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga ("Jane Eyre," "Beasts of No Nation," "True Detective," "Maniac"), "No Time To Die" features a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek as the big Bond baddie. Unlike most of the major releases of 2021, "No Time To Die" was released exclusively in theaters on October 8, 2021, leaving fans feeling uncomfortable or incapable of going to a movie theater during a pandemic without the ability to check it out. Fortunately, we've finally gotten word on when audiences will be able to watch "No Time To Die" from the comfort and safety of home.