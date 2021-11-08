Here's When You Can Watch No Time To Die At Home
Second only to everyone's favorite kaiju, "Godzilla," the "James Bond" franchise is Hollywood's longest-running cinematic franchise, beginning with 1962's "Dr. No." For nearly six decades, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig have all played the titular super spy, with the latter recently starring in his final "Bond" film, "No Time To Die." Craig took up the role with 2006's "Casino Royale," making him the longest-serving Bond in history at 15 years.
"No Time To Die" is Craig's fifth "Bond" film, and after numerous release delays thanks to the pandemic, became one of the most anticipated releases of 2021. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga ("Jane Eyre," "Beasts of No Nation," "True Detective," "Maniac"), "No Time To Die" features a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek as the big Bond baddie. Unlike most of the major releases of 2021, "No Time To Die" was released exclusively in theaters on October 8, 2021, leaving fans feeling uncomfortable or incapable of going to a movie theater during a pandemic without the ability to check it out. Fortunately, we've finally gotten word on when audiences will be able to watch "No Time To Die" from the comfort and safety of home.
No Time To Die Hits VOD on November 9
If you're reading this piece during the date of publication, "No Time To Die" will be available on video on demand tomorrow, November 9, 2021. Thanks to a report from Variety, "No Time To Die" will be available on the major digital rental platforms like Amazon, Apple, DirecTV, Spectrum, Vudu, and Xfinity On Demand. The film will cost $19.99 to rent and will be available for a 48 hour period. "No Time To Die" will continue to play in theaters. There are currently no released plans on digital purchasing or physical media releases and this likely will not be available until "No Time To Die" completes its theatrical run. There will be an even longer delay before the film is available to stream as part of any existing subscription streaming service deals.
Watching the entire "Bond" franchise leading up to "No Time To Die" will prove difficult for some at home, considering the availability of the "Bond" films frequently change from month to month. Free services like Pluto TV and Tubi TV frequently nab some of the older "Bond" films, with newer fare occasionally calling Hulu and Amazon Prime home. However, all of the films are typically available for $3.99-$7.99 for rental through video on demand services if you're unable to find one streaming to an existing subscription based service.