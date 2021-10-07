No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga On Giving Daniel Craig's James Bond A Proper Ending [Interview]

There's a story that Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade tell about "Spectre," a film on which they were brought a bit late in the process, and they were told, "Whatever you do, just make sure a helicopter crashes into Westminster Bridge, because we've already built that." Was there any sort of "Five Obstructions"-type challenges like that here? Like, "off you go, but make sure this happens in this film?"

A little bit. I mean, there were a lot of set pieces already built from Danny Boyle's film. And there was a moment with Mark Tildesley, who stayed on board as the production designer, where we were like, "Do we use any of these things? There are some cool components in there." Ultimately we didn't, but some elements, some imagery I would say filtered over. But not a whole lot. There were ideas the producers had that they wanted to maintain in the story. So rather than obstructions, I looked at them more if you're thinking about a race, like markers in a race that you have to make your turns on.

Historically, the cinematic Bond has been a series of variations on an evergreen, eternal character. But one of the hallmarks of the Daniel Craig era actually hearkens back to Fleming, in that he is preoccupied with time, with his own finite existence, dwelling on his own mortality. That's right out of the books. So it makes sense that he would be the first Bond to get an actual finale, but was coming in on the last leg of that journey part of the appeal for you, or was that daunting as hell?

On the one hand, it was an advantage to have that interconnected universe that had been established since "Casino Royale." On the other hand, I think ending or concluding a run for a character is hard. You're going to disappoint some people, and you're going to run into all kinds of challenges to try to make something satisfying. And, usually, endings don't work. I've seen so many great trilogies or TV series that don't end in a way that feels befitting of the characters, the tone, or what you'd hoped for or anticipated. So I knew I was setting myself up for a big challenge by taking on this final chapter, but I also relished that challenge.

On the Fleming tip, did you brush up on the source material at all? Bond fans, since 2019, have been bouncing off the walls that you guys took Bond back to Jamaica. And I won't spoil details here, but there are bits of Fleming in this movie that fans have been waiting decades to see. I'm curious what your relationship is to that literary DNA of the character.

One of the first books Barbara gave me to read was "You Only Live Twice," and I feel like there is a lot (in "No Time To Die") from that story. There's a lot from the short stories that I put in there. In Fleming's story "For Your Eyes Only," he's sent to America to kill this drug smuggler from Cuba. And he ends up running into another assassin on the way to this house to do it, and she's basically looking for revenge.

But on his way there, he's just thinking about his role as judge, jury, and executioner, and the moral conflict there. And what I loved about it was the way we get inside of his head in a way that the films seldom do. But the way Daniel Craig has played Bond, I feel, is much more like the Fleming character, in terms of that quiet, which means that there is an inner monologue going. We just don't always get the opportunity to hear it.

In writing his character, you have to understand what that is though, to understand his motivations. There were was conversations I had with Daniel about how it's so hard to write Bond, actually. Because he is mysterious in so many ways, and it's fine when you're a viewer, but a whole other thing when you have to write it or, in Daniel's case, act it.