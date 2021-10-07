No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga Would Make Another Bond Movie, And He Already Has A Pitch [Exclusive]

"No Time to Die" is Daniel Craig's last time suiting up as 007, but that doesn't mean that director Cary Fukunaga is also done with the franchise.

In a /Film interview with Phil Nobile Jr., Fukunaga revealed not only that he'd do potentially do another "Bond" movie, but that he already had a pitch that stemmed from a meeting he had with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson in September 2018 before it was clear Craig would be coming back for one more film.

"I still have a pitch I would do if I had to reboot it," he told /Film. And although Fukunaga declined to go into specifics of what that pitch entailed, he did explain how the idea came about:

This was a completely clean slate. In September of 2018 I was just listening to everyone, what was working, what wasn't working, what they wanted, what they hoped for, and just had to sit with that and try to figure out how to turn that into a story.

Inevitably, things seep in, things you've tried before and other stories that didn't work, but you're just looking for that place that it could fit, you know? I kind of think of it like spare furniture, but it very much came out of those meetings in September, and then went on until we finished shooting.