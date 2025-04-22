Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Movie Takes Its Name From A Prequel Era Video Game

The future of a galaxy far, far away on the big screen came into focus during this year's Star Wars Celebration in Japan, which took place this past weekend. One of the biggest announcements from the event was the confirmation of a new movie titled "Star Wars: Starfighter," which will star Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") and hails from director Shawn Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine"). While much remains mysterious about the project for the time being, it's hitting theaters in 2027 and is already in pre-production. Be it by coincidence or design, we also know that the movie's title traces its roots back to a prequel era video game.

The game in question is also titled "Star Wars: Starfighter" and was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, later making its way to Xbox and PC. It was one of the many, many product tie-ins released in the aftermath of "The Phantom Menace" and before "Attack of the Clones" arrived in 2002. Nobody could rightfully claim that the game is as beloved as, say, the "Star Wars Battlefront" games from the early 2000s, but it was well received at the time of its release and even spawned a sequel (2002's "Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter").

"Starfighter" is set firmly around the time of "The Phantom Menace" and follows a trio of starfighter pilots as they undertake a series of dangerous missions to save the planet Naboo. Together, the rookie Naboo pilot Rhys Dallows, mercenary Vana Sage, and non-human pirate Nym form an unlikely alliance as they seek to stop the Trade Federation's assault on their once peaceful world.

Given where this game takes place on the overall "Star Wars" timeline, there's absolutely no chance Gosling and Levy's movie could be any sort of adaptation of the game itself. That said, it's still possible the film will take some very loose inspiration from the original game's story, seeking to tell a similar tale in a different era.