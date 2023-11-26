Why Yaddle Doesn't Talk Like Yoda In Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi

There's a long-running tradition in "Star Wars" to improve upon elements and characters within the universe that weren't exactly well received when they were first introduced. Famously, Ahsoka Tano was vastly unpopular when she debuted as Anakin's feisty young apprentice in "The Clone Wars" movie. Since then, Dave Filoni has made her one of the most beloved figures in all of "Star Wars."

When Yaddle was first seen sitting on the Jedi Council in "The Phantom Menace," her presence was largely distracting and her appearance immediately became the focus of more than a few jokes when George Lucas' first entry into the prequel trilogy hit theaters. Although Yaddle did actually speak in a deleted scene, the theatrical release only shows her looking on quietly with lifeless puppet eyes that honestly make her look like she's been puffing on a little rankweed in between meetings. Leave it to Filoni, however, to revamp her character and give her a fairly compelling backstory in the animated short series "Tales of the Jedi."

In the episode, "Star Wars" fans get to catch up with Yaddle in between the events of "The Phantom Menace" and "Attack of the Clones." Growing suspicious of Master Dooku (before he became a Count) after discovering the shady Jedi hatching plans with Sith leader Darth Sidious, Yaddle trades a few lightsaber blows with Dooku. Unfortunately, this is where Yaddle meets a tragic fate at the end of Dooku's blade.

Before her untimely demise, we do hear Yaddle speak and, to our collective surprise, she doesn't talk in the backwards riddling cadence of Master Yoda. Voiced by actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard, who is already a big part of the "Star Wars" family after helming episodes of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," the reason for Yaddle speaking like a regular person has finally been revealed by one of the saga's most trusted and revered collaborators: Frank Oz.