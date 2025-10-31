5 Scariest Movie Trends Keeping Us Awake This Spooky Season

Mysterious things going bump in the night, social media feeds filled with that opening narration of "The Batman" set on Halloween, horror fans cracking open their favorite classics for movie night — that's right, it's officially Spooky Season™ and the holiday has us feeling a little introspective about the state of cinema these days. From a pure entertainment standpoint, 2025 has certainly delivered the goods in terms of horror films and shows. "Sinners," "Weapons," "The Long Walk," "28 Years Later," and "It: Welcome to Derry" (to name just a few) are almost guaranteed to be staples on many an end-of-year list during the months ahead. Plus, Halloween typically feels like a barometer for what actually breaks through our echo chambers and translates to pop culture at large, which is why we can expect to see plenty of people in Bob Ferguson costumes from "One Battle After Another" roaming the streets. What's not to love?

Yet, despite all the festivities and cause for celebration, we can't help but feel a little concerned about where we seem to be headed. Horror as a genre can actually represent some of the most hopeful and romantic narratives you'll find; Guillermo del Toro has made a living out of it, after all, with his upcoming gothic film "Frankenstein" appearing to be no exception. With that said, there's also the other side of the coin to consider and all the red flags that come with that. We're ensconced in a filmmaking landscape full of concerning trends for us to grapple with ... and no simple solutions for a quick fix. It may be the best time of the year for the scariest movies, but here are the real horrors staring the film industry right in the face.